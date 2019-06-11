Plain Bike project to drop 240 Dutch bikes into city

Anyone want a used bike from the Netherlands? They’re going fast.
The Plain Bike Project unloaded a shipping container crammed with discarded Dutch bicycles Tuesday at a secret location in downtown Winnipeg.
Over the next month or so, the local enthusiasts will repair and get the bikes ready for the 221 people who signed up for the so-called omafiets ("grandma bikes"), leaving 19 available for $350 each online at the Plain Bike Project. (The price covers the costs of shipping and repairs.)
(pullQuoteFull)“The whole idea is to create a bicycle culture explosion,” said Plain Bike co-founder Anders Swanson, who also heads up the Winnipeg Trails Association and is one of six people who organized the shipment to the Prairie city.
Get the full story. No credit card required. Cancel anytime.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
Anyone want a used bike from the Netherlands? They’re going fast.
The Plain Bike Project unloaded a shipping container crammed with discarded Dutch bicycles Tuesday at a secret location in downtown Winnipeg.
Over the next month or so, the local enthusiasts will repair and get the bikes ready for the 221 people who signed up for the so-called omafiets ("grandma bikes"), leaving 19 available for $350 each online at the Plain Bike Project. (The price covers the costs of shipping and repairs.)
'The point is to get people thinking anybody can ride a bike, that it’s a lifelong thing to bike' - Anders Swanson, co-founder of the Plain Bike Project
"The whole idea is to create a bicycle culture explosion," said Plain Bike co-founder Anders Swanson, who also heads up the Winnipeg Trails Association and is one of six people who organized the shipment to the Prairie city.
"What better way to welcome the bicycle infrastructure being built in Winnipeg and all across North America than by being an early adopter of a plain bike... (which) will probably become the preferred ride," Plain Bike Project's website notes.
Biking is a perennial issue in Winnipeg, with enthusiasts pressing for more paths to safeguard cyclists navigating busy traffic corridors. On average, two cyclists are killed in the province each year, according to Manitoba Public Insurance.
Durable, comfortable and easy to ride, the Dutch bikes come with fenders, upright handlebars, a rack, integrated lock, kickstand and sturdy steel frame with a sloping tube (so you can wear whatever and still get around).
Like Winnipeg, the Netherlands are flat, so most of the bikes come with internal gears, which the Plain Bike founders claim makes them last longer and stand up to more abuse.
"The point is to get people thinking anybody can ride a bike, that it’s a lifelong thing to bike. You can be a kid or a grandma, it doesn’t matter. These bikes grow old with you. They’re the Honda Civics of bicycles," Swanson said.
None of the plain bikes have disc brakes, shocks, knobby tires, carbon fibre, etc. In other words, less bling to draw thieves.
Of the 100 bicycles Plain Bike organizers shipped over from the Netherlands last year — the first year for the project — two were stolen, organizers observed.
Earlier this year, three co-founders made the trip to the Netherlands to collect more bikes and stickhandle paperwork to export the cargo to Winnipeg. A container weighing more than 8,200 kilograms was loaded on to a cargo ship in mid-April and arrived via the Panama Canal in Vancouver, where it was shipped by freight train to Winnipeg.
The container was locked with a Dutch bike lock and, without the key, opening the doors proved a problem.
Want more great journalism?
Get our best news and features delivered in your inbox every evening.
"They had to beat the hell out of it," trucker Grant Houlden said, who hung around after unloading the cargo. The Plain Bike people used his hammer to pound the lock apart; it took about five minutes and a lot of exertion for Swanson to finally snap it open.
"I’ve never seen a lock like it before. My bolt cutters couldn’t cut it," Houlden said.
The appeal of a Dutch bike, apart from the lock, is its simplicity and its supply, theatre director and former bike currier Leigh Anne Parry said.
"The Netherlands have over two bikes per person and a lot of them end up on the side of the streets. There are more bikes than people, so there are a lot of bikes not being used," the project co-founder said.
"It’s an easy, relaxing ride. There’s no pressure on your arms and you can carry all your groceries with these bikes," she added, before heading into the shipping container to start hauling them out.
alexandra.paul@freepress.mb.ca
Alexandra Paul Reporter
Alexandra is a veteran news reporter who has covered stories for the Winnipeg Free Press since 1987. She held the medical beat for nearly 17 years, and today specializes in coverage of Indigenous-related issues. She is among the most versatile journalists on the paper’s staff.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.