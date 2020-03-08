Grant Park teacher charged with sexual assault taught special education, coached sports team

A Grant Park High School teacher has been charged in connection to alleged incidents that happened between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2020. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

A 27-year-old female teacher at Grant Park High School, who coached one of its sports teams, is facing a sexual assault charge in connection to alleged incidents involving a 16-year-old student.

The teacher also has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation.

The teacher coached a sports team and was a special education teacher during the time the offences were committed, police said.

The Winnipeg Free Press and CBC Manitoba recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of an agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about CBC content should be directed to: talkack@cbc.ca