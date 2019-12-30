December 30, 2019

Winnipeg
-13° C, A few clouds

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2019 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

News briefs for December 30, 2019

Posted: 12/30/2019 3:00 AM

A collection of breaking news briefs filed on December 30, 2019.

12/30/2019 4:58 PM

U of W prevails over U of M to win Wesmen Classic

The Winnipeg Wesmen will enter 2020 on a high note.

The U of W defeated their rivals the Manitoba Bisons in Monday afternoon's Wesmen Classic final in straight sets (25-17, 25-9, 25-18). There were eight teams in total in the three-day event. 

It was the first time the Wesmen Classic featured women's volleyball.

12/30/2019 2:13 PM

Man arrested with sawed-off shotgun on Ellice

A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday after being found with a stolen sawed-off shotgun in the West End, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a release.

The man was reportedly stopped in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue and placed under arrest once police found the gun in his bag. The gun was later determined to have been stolen from a Selkirk home in 2008, and the bike the man was riding was found to have been stolen from the Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street area in August.

James Thomas Weibe is charged with possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, failure to comply with probation, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and operating a bicycle on a sidewalk with a rear-wheel diameter larger than 410 milimetres.

12/30/2019 2:00 PM

Snow-covered plate leads to drug-trafficking charges

Two people are facing drug-trafficking charges after cocaine was found in a vehicle stopped for its licence plate being snow-covered.

General patrol officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Selkirk Avenue at 11 p.m. on Dec. 29 after seeing a vehicle with a rear licence plate hidden by snow.

Inside the vehicle, officers found 29 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine (estimated street value $2,640), two cell phones and $1,810 in cash.

Okoth Obeing, 19 of Winnipeg, has been charged with possession of proceeds of crime and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. He’s been detained in custody.

An 18-year-old man from Winnipeg faces the same charges. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

12/30/2019 1:58 PM

Two face weapons, drug charges after North End stop

Two people have been charged with weapons and drug offences after Winnipeg police stopped a stolen  vehicle on the wrong side of the road in the city's North End last week.

Members of the police guns and gangs unit were in the area of Aberdeen Avenue and Aikins Street when they saw a suspicious vehicle on the wrong side of the road around 11:35 a.m. on Dec. 27. They pulled the vehicle over.

Officers found a .22 calibre rifle and 1.55 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. The vehicle was later determined to have been stolen.

Gavin Harley Troy Anderson, 25 of Winnipeg, faces six criminal charges, including possession of a firearm and possession of a scheduled substance. 

Raven Dawn Severight, 30 of Winnipeg, faces four criminal charges, including possession of a firearm and possession of a scheduled substance.

The accused were detained in custody.

12/30/2019 1:41 PM

Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP custody

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a 54-year-old man died while in the custody of Selkirk RCMP Monday.

Police were called to a residence in the RM of St. Andrews at 1:30 a.m. A man was taken into custody without incident and transported to the RCMP Selkirk detachment.

Shortly after arriving, the man became unresponsive and went into medical distress. Attempts by officers and emergency medical personnel were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information or video footage connected to the case is asked to call the Independent Investigation Unit at 1-844-667-6060. The investigation is ongoing.

12/30/2019 1:39 PM

Sales tax on preparation of wills to be eliminated on Jan. 1

The Pallister government is reminding Manitobans that they will no longer have to pay provincial sales tax on the preparation of wills as of Jan. 1.

Sales tax will also be eliminated from the preparation of health-care directives and powers of attorney.

The measures are expected to save Manitobans nearly $1 million per year, Finance Minister Scott Fielding said in a news release.

The province will also eliminate probate fees as of July 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, as of Jan. 1, the government is also reducing the interest rate on provincial tax debts incurred by businesses to prime plus five per cent from prime plus six per cent. Further single point rate drops are scheduled over the next two years.

The Progressive Conservatives announced the tax measures during the summer election campaign. The timing of other promised tax cuts, including the elimination of sales tax on home insurance, income tax preparation and personal services such as hair cuts, has yet to be announced.

12/30/2019 9:39 AM

Valour FC sign Antwi

Valour FC announced today that they've signed Ghana international Solomon Kojo Antwi to a contract.

The 19-year-old joins Valour FC from the Glow Lamp Academy in Ghana where he has been a top youth prospect for a number of years.

Antwi, a winger, has played with the Ghana U-20 team.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Winnipeg Free Press is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us