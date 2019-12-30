News briefs for December 30, 2019

The Pallister government is reminding Manitobans that they will no longer have to pay provincial sales tax on the preparation of wills as of Jan. 1.
Sales tax will also be eliminated from the preparation of health-care directives and powers of attorney.
The measures are expected to save Manitobans nearly $1 million per year, Finance Minister Scott Fielding said in a news release.
The province will also eliminate probate fees as of July 1, 2020.
Meanwhile, as of Jan. 1, the government is also reducing the interest rate on provincial tax debts incurred by businesses to prime plus five per cent from prime plus six per cent. Further single point rate drops are scheduled over the next two years.
The Progressive Conservatives announced the tax measures during the summer election campaign. The timing of other promised tax cuts, including the elimination of sales tax on home insurance, income tax preparation and personal services such as hair cuts, has yet to be announced.
