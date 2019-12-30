News briefs for December 30, 2019

A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday after being found with a stolen sawed-off shotgun in the West End, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a release.

The man was reportedly stopped in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue and placed under arrest once police found the gun in his bag. The gun was later determined to have been stolen from a Selkirk home in 2008, and the bike the man was riding was found to have been stolen from the Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street area in August.

James Thomas Weibe is charged with possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, failure to comply with probation, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and operating a bicycle on a sidewalk with a rear-wheel diameter larger than 410 milimetres.