A derby that tugs at the heart

This event was more about creating a village than fishing. The same people return year after year, their numbers growing to 1,800 last year and probably more this year judging by the sales pace for the event’s pre-sold $25 tickets.

The west bank of the Red, just north of Selkirk, was a parking lot of trucks, SUVs and cars. The river was filled with heavy rubberized pop-up tents, each with specialized fishing poles and electronic fish finders. Anglers moved among them with heavy metal augers over a metre high to drill fishing holes through the ice.

The fifth annual KidFish derby in Selkirk took place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event has grown to a thousand people from across southern Manitoba who come with tents and elaborate fishing gear for a single day.

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS A fish is measured.

Organized by the Anglers of Manitoba and their sponsors — who supplied $35,000 in prizes and giveaways — the event turns over all the proceeds to help local kids with cancer and their families and supplies them with a day outdoors.

"This gives families an opportunity to get out. You know how kids are stuck on their iPads and iPhones? This is like saying, ‘Look up, there’s a beautiful world out here,’" derby director Garther Cheung said Sunday under a mild, sunny sky.

In the previous four years, the derby raised a total of more than $170,000 for services, programs and specialized medical equipment provided by the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation and the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

With pre-sold registration of more than 1,100 this year, plus an estimated 800 to 900 more walk-ons over the course of the event, organizers hoped to raise $70,000 on Sunday.

The success of previous events won the KidFish derby a 2018 Manitoba Philanthropy award in November in a gesture of recognition that came as a surprise to volunteer organizers.

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS A young girl looks out of a fishing tent.

"These are professionals and we’re the volunteers. But we were nominated last year by the Children’s Hospital Foundation to the Association of Fundraising Professionals for a philanthropy award for the most outstanding service group," Cheung said.

Hotdog and fries in hand, geared up in heavy boots and ski pants and jacket, Colin Clark beamed up at his dad, Mike Clark, as the pair headed to the family’s pop-up to try their luck.

"It’s amazing," Colin, 12, said, adding he didn’t mean the fish. He said he was talking about the people at the event.

Six years ago, the same year Colin started school, doctors diagnosed the boy from Brandon with leukemia. Today, he’s well and his grateful family faithfully supports the KidFish derby and other events organizers host throughout the year. In return, they’ve formed bonds with other families through the charity.

"The community here is so good. Everybody is so open-minded and helps everybody," Colin said.

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Nixon Buskell fishes beside the sign Nixon made for his grandma Kim.

"That’s right. People loaned us gear one year until we got our own," his dad recalled. They came in a day early and stayed with a local family involved in the event.

The Clarks had a happy ending, but even the families who don’t still visit, too.

"The stories you hear," Cheung said. He related the account of a grieving father who dropped by Sunday morning to feel closer to his daughter who died recently.

Organizers noticed the man was parked outside the parking zone and close to the ice. As volunteers approached, the driver lowered his window and explained why he was there, Cheung said.

"He said, ‘Please, may I stay for five minutes? My daughter just passed away from cancer and we came here for four years and it means a lot to be here. I can feel her spirit here because of what you do,’" Cheung related.

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS From left, Mike, Emily, Abby, Tracy, Colin, Grace Bakan fish at the derby.

The moment moved the grieving dad and the volunteers to tears.

Derby co-founder Jim Bais said he recognized the dad and his daughter when the man pulled out a photo of the girl. "It just about made me cry," Bais said.

"To know you have that kind of impact?" Cheung said.

"It was emotional."

alexandra.paul@freepress.mb.ca