Bike network a waste: Browaty

Coun. Jeff Browaty says city hall needs to rethink its decision to build a permanent protected cycling network on city streets.

Browaty told council Thursday that it’s expensive to clear snow from the dedicated cycling paths in winter. He said the investment isn’t worthwhile because he believes few cyclists hit the streets during winter.

“The volume of bike users goes down (during the winter),” Browaty (North Kildonan) told reporters following the council meeting. “The separated barriers are really quite costly in terms of the snow removal.”

Browaty said he thinks it would be better for the city to invest in temporary, separated bike lanes, which would be erected in spring and removed before the snow falls.