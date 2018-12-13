December 15, 2018

Winnipeg
-3° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2018 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Bike network a waste: Browaty

Aldo Santin By: Aldo Santin
Posted: 12/13/2018 5:19 PM | Last Modified: 12/13/2018 5:31 PM | Updates | Comments:

MIKE DEAL / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES</p><p>One of the city's newest dedicated bike lanes on McDermot Ave. One city councillor feels the planned network of bike lanes in Winnipeg is a waste. </p>

MIKE DEAL / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES

One of the city's newest dedicated bike lanes on McDermot Ave. One city councillor feels the planned network of bike lanes in Winnipeg is a waste.

Coun. Jeff Browaty says city hall needs to rethink its decision to build a permanent protected cycling network on city streets.

Browaty told council Thursday that it’s expensive to clear snow from the dedicated cycling paths in winter. He said the investment isn’t worthwhile because he believes few cyclists hit the streets during winter.

“The volume of bike users goes down (during the winter),” Browaty (North Kildonan) told reporters following the council meeting. “The separated barriers are really quite costly in terms of the snow removal.”

Browaty said he thinks it would be better for the city to invest in temporary, separated bike lanes, which would be erected in spring and removed before the snow falls.

Get the full story.
No credit card required. Cancel anytime.

Join free for 30 days

After that, pay as little as $0.99 per month for the best local news coverage in Manitoba.

 

Already a subscriber?

Log in

Join free for 30 days

 

Already a subscriber?

Log in

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Mon to Sat Delivery

Pay

$34.36

per month

  • Includes all benefits of All Access Digital
  • 6-day delivery of our award-winning newspaper
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

Coun. Jeff Browaty says city hall needs to rethink its decision to build a permanent protected cycling network on city streets.

Browaty told council Thursday that it’s expensive to clear snow from the dedicated cycling paths in winter. He said the investment isn’t worthwhile because he believes few cyclists hit the streets during winter.

<p>City councillor Jeff Browaty says it’s expensive to clear snow from dedicated cycling paths in winter.</p>

WAYNE GLOWACKI / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS

City councillor Jeff Browaty says it’s expensive to clear snow from dedicated cycling paths in winter.

"The volume of bike users goes down (during the winter)," Browaty (North Kildonan) told reporters following the council meeting. "The separated barriers are really quite costly in terms of the snow removal."

Browaty said he thinks it would be better for the city to invest in temporary, separated bike lanes, which would be erected in spring and removed before the snow falls.

"The dedicated bike lanes we’re producing, I don’t believe those are good candidates for year-round cyclists."

Browaty made his comments while council considered the 2019 pedestrian and cycling plan, which would see the city spend $5.4 million next year to expand its cycling and pedestrian network.

Browaty supported the plan but favours temporary bike networks.

Mayor Brian Bowman and cycling advocates criticized Browaty's view.

"We are a winter city and that requires snow clearing during times of the year when there is snow if we want to allow people that option," Bowman said, adding he supports the city’s current policy.

Mark Cohoe, executive director of Bike Winnipeg, said the low ridership in winter is an outcome of the city’s network not being fully connected and the city’s failure to consistently clear the bike paths early and properly.

"Once we get a consistent clearing, I’m sure we’ll see more people using them," Cohoe said. "When we create more destinations, more people will use them."

Anders Swanson, the CEO of Winnipeg Trails Association, said city hall has done a poor job of ensuring bike paths are safe and usable during winter.

aldo.santin@freepress.mb.ca

 

Aldo Santin

Aldo Santin
Reporter

Aldo Santin is a veteran newspaper reporter who first carried a pen and notepad in 1978 and joined the Winnipeg Free Press in 1986, where he has covered a variety of beats and specialty areas including education, aboriginal issues, urban and downtown development. Santin has been covering city hall since 2013.

Read full biography

Related Items

Articles

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

History

Updated on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 5:31 PM CST: Adds photo

You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us