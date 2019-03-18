Bookstore honours Turner with display of his bestsellers

McNally Robinson Booksellers set up a display with two of Randy Turner’s titles on Sunday, the latest in a series of memorial tributes to the late author and award-winning Free Press journalist.

An in memoriam poster with Turner’s photograph graced a bookstand, with a table beneath it stacked with copies of City Beautiful and Back in the Bigs, both regional bestsellers for the bookstore at the Grant Park Shopping Centre, which hosts local author nights and does a thriving business in regional titles.

Turner, a Free Press writer with a scope of work that spanned sports, news, features and columns for 31 years, died last Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 57.

He was nominated seven times for a National Newspaper Award, winning it twice. He wrote three books for the paper, including Back in the Bigs and The First Season, which were about the return of the National Hockey League and the Jets to Winnipeg.