Community club to rebuild after fire

The building, set between the community centre's two outdoor hockey rinks, was a charred wreck with a collapsed roof. All that remained were blackened timbers, charred debris and equipment left between partially collapsed walls.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews battled the blaze until about 4 a.m. No one was injured.

Just after 1 a.m., a nearby resident had called 911 after noticing the Assiniboia West Recreation Association's skate shack was on fire.

It smelled like smoke inside the community centre on Buchanan Boulevard on Thursday morning, and ash flecked the concrete next to the door, where on the ground someone wrote "good morning" in bright coloured chalk.

There is no damage estimate, and the cause of the fire is yet to be released.

"It’s unfortunate, it’s horrible, but it could always be worse," said Nicole Woelke, president of the association board.

Nicole Woelke, president of the board, takes takes a phone call in the ruins of the fire-damaged Assiniboia West Recreation Centre. (Mikaela MacKenzie / Winnipeg Free Press)

The building housed changing rooms, washrooms and a seating area where skaters and hockey and ringette players could lace up their skates or warm up. Four teams play out of the club.

The fire also destroyed an attached garage and the hockey nets, snow blowers and other minor equipment stored inside. However, the club's main building is intact, and the two rinks sustained minor damage.

"Nothing huge, nothing brand new," Woelke said of the equipment lost.

The association operates two facilities, both with two hockey rinks — the one on Buchanan Boulevard and the other on nearby Morgan Crescent. The association recently received city funding to renovate both facilities, but started work on the Morgan Crescent facility first.

Woelke said she expects the rebuild on the Buchanan Boulevard site to be done within one winter season.

A lone hockey stick stands untouched in the ruins. (Mikaela MacKenzie / Winnipeg Free Press)

Hockey registration started Wednesday, and ringette registration is next week. However, the seasons won't be delayed, Woelke said, although there will have to be some "creative scheduling" to ensure both the teams and community members can use the rinks at both centres.

The summer day camp was cancelled Thursday, but will reopen by Tuesday, Woelke said.

Woelke woke up to another board member pounding on her door at about 5 a.m. and rushed to the scene.

"It was shocking. This is our club, our community’s club," she said. "It could’ve hurt a person, it could’ve been so many other things — but it’s not and that’s something we are incredibly grateful for."

Fire damage at the rec centre. (Mikaela MacKenzie / Winnipeg Free Press)

By mid-morning, it had already been a long day, dealing with the City of Winnipeg, insurance claims, and community members stopping by to see what had happened.

"Honestly, our community is fabulous. The support we get and the people who use our facilities — everybody understands this is a really difficult day," Woelke said.

Don Rhoden has lived in the area for 23 years, where he raised his three boys.

When he watched the news Thursday morning, he was shocked to find out it was part of his local community club that had burned down.

"I didn't figure it would be in our backyard," he said, standing on the sidewalk across from the burnt-out building.

"We've got a strong community. We will rebuild."

erik.pindera@freepress.mb.ca