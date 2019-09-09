Crushed pylons waste bike lane potential: city report

More than $21 million spent on Pembina Highway bike lanes is being wasted because the plastic pylons meant to protect cyclists are flimsy and constantly driven over by vehicles, a City of Winnipeg report states.

The report, headed to council’s public works committee Thursday, recommends better protecting the long cycling path, especially as another $15-million active transportation investment at the Jubilee Avenue overpass opens this month.

However, the plastic “poly posts” are better than nothing, said Trails Winnipeg executive director Anders Swanson. “But we’ve heard that they’re not there when people are expecting them, which makes them kind of pointless.”

The pillars are glued to the ground in summer and removed in the winter. But Swanson said riders eager to head out in the spring find them missing as well — or toppled.