Crushed pylons waste bike lane potential: city report

More than $21 million spent on Pembina Highway bike lanes is being wasted because the plastic pylons meant to protect cyclists are flimsy and constantly driven over by vehicles, a City of Winnipeg report states.
The report, headed to council’s public works committee Thursday, recommends better protecting the long cycling path, especially as another $15-million active transportation investment at the Jubilee Avenue overpass opens this month.
However, the plastic “poly posts” are better than nothing, said Trails Winnipeg executive director Anders Swanson. “But we’ve heard that they’re not there when people are expecting them, which makes them kind of pointless.”
The pillars are glued to the ground in summer and removed in the winter. But Swanson said riders eager to head out in the spring find them missing as well — or toppled.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Mon to Sat Delivery
Pay
$34.36
per month
Continue
- Includes all benefits of All Access Digital
- 6-day delivery of our award-winning newspaper
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
More than $21 million spent on Pembina Highway bike lanes is being wasted because the plastic pylons meant to protect cyclists are flimsy and constantly driven over by vehicles, a City of Winnipeg report states.
The report, headed to council’s public works committee Thursday, recommends better protecting the long cycling path, especially as another $15-million active transportation investment at the Jubilee Avenue overpass opens this month.
However, the plastic "poly posts" are better than nothing, said Trails Winnipeg executive director Anders Swanson. "But we’ve heard that they’re not there when people are expecting them, which makes them kind of pointless."
The pillars are glued to the ground in summer and removed in the winter. But Swanson said riders eager to head out in the spring find them missing as well — or toppled.
"There’s definitely been issues with those bollards being knocked down, through the winter but also in summer," said Bike Winnipeg executive director Mark Cohoe. "It’s pretty disheartening if you’re riding and you see the bollard that’s supposedly providing your protection is run over and squished by an unknown number of vehicles."
Both agreed the piecemeal nature of the Pembina bike lane — protected in some places but mixed in with heavy traffic in others — keeps riders from using the path.
Cohoe said it’s actually easier to clear snow from permanently protected bike lanes compared to the pillars.
"If (snow plows) have something they can put their blade up against, it can make it a bit easier to clear," he said.
Subscribe to Head Start
Want to get a head start on your day?
Get the day’s breaking stories, weather forecast, and more sent straight to your inbox every morning.
The report states it’s not feasible to remove the posts at present, but perhaps in the future: "The Winnipeg public service will review upgrading buffered bike lanes to a protected facility for regional streets and will prioritize this as a future project as part of the Pedestrian and Cycling Strategies projects."
The poly posts were installed before the city’s 2014 active transportation plan, which calls for stronger protection to encourage cycling.
"We have to be continually upgrading. So we welcome the report that takes a look at this," Swanson said.
He said there’s more that can be done to make the bike network connected, reliable, comfortable, and attractive — such as using flower planters to protect bike lanes, as Toronto and Vancouver are learning to do.
tessa.vanderhart@freepress.mb.ca
Twitter: @tessavanderhart
Tessa Vanderhart
Reporter
Tessa Vanderhart is interested in everything, but especially local news, health policy and statistics.
Read full biography
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.