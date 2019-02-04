Curlers weather ice-cold wind

Teams of hearty curlers took to the ice on the Red River Sunday morning in a bracing north wind that made it feel like -34C.

Exposed to the elements, they were playing for fun, a good cause and survival in the annual Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel that began Friday.

Founded in 2001, the bonspiel promotes “outdoor activity and a healthy lifestyle,” while raising money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Manitoba. This year, 60 teams took part and raised $102,078.50.

For first-time curler and software developer Keaton Cross, it was a way to beat cabin fever.