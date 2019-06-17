Curling club tries tricky takeout on city's plan to convert its street to one-way with bike lanes

The Granite Curling Club is throwing rocks at a city proposal that would make its street one-way and add two-way bike lanes.

The Wolseley to Downtown Walk Bike project would run east to west on Wolseley and Westminster avenues, Balmoral Street and Granite Way. It’s a mostly residential neighbourhood, with a lot of bike and pedestrian traffic. Motorists often drive through the area instead of using main thoroughfares.

The curling club is on Granite Way, next to the Osborne Street Bridge. The plan for the project shows it would turn into a one-way street westbound toward Balmoral Street, and a two-way bike lane would be added. The city’s website says this would be an important connection to the cycling network.

Last week, the Free Press obtained a copy of an email sent to Granite curling club members from club manager Jamie Hay. It says the change would impede access to and from the club. He asked club members to complete the city’s online survey, saying they don’t want the street to change.