Eagles score with dynamic duo in charge

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

“I enjoy giving back to the community, to the kids,” Leitch says.

Leitch, 63, serves as one of three vice-presidents of the East Kildonan club, while Brown, 70, is the president. Leitch has been with the club for 30 years and Brown for 36.

“We argue, we fight, but at the end of the day, we still get along,” Leitch says.

After decades of volunteering together at the East Side Eagles Football Club, Al Leitch says he and Ian Brown are like brothers.

After decades of volunteering together at the East Side Eagles Football Club, Al Leitch says he and Ian Brown are like brothers.

"We argue, we fight, but at the end of the day, we still get along," Leitch says.

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Al Leitch (left) and Ian Brown have a combined 66 years volunteering for the East Side Eagles Football Club.

Leitch, 63, serves as one of three vice-presidents of the East Kildonan club, while Brown, 70, is the president. Leitch has been with the club for 30 years and Brown for 36.

"I enjoy giving back to the community, to the kids," Leitch says.

"As long as the kids are out there working and smiling, that’s what it’s all about," Brown adds.

The duo have a hand in almost every aspect of the club, from registration to ensuring players are outfitted with top-of-the-line equipment.

They do repairs in and around the clubhouse. They also maintain the grounds, which include the province’s only artificial turf community club football field.

Both have coached for the club, and both have contributed to the amateur football community by volunteering with the Manitoba Minor Football Association.

Combined, they have volunteered with the association for more than 25 years, including 11 years as president between them.

Both have also sat on the board of Football Manitoba.

"I come by my grey hair honestly," quips Brown, a retiree who used to work for the province’s Workplace Safety and Health department.

"Grey hairs are a bonus part of this job," adds Leitch, who retired in 2017 from his job as a foreman for the City of Winnipeg’s indoor pools.

Brown got involved with the Eagles when his son wanted to play football.

It’s the same for Leitch. All three of his children played football, and now his two granddaughters play for the Eagles.

"I just can’t get enough of it," Leitch says. "I love being here for the kids."

He recalls receiving a letter once from a mother who had registered her teenage son.

Before playing football, he wasn’t doing well in school, he wouldn’t do his chores and he constantly argued with others.

The communication skills and respect he learned on the field translated into other areas of his life.

A year later, he was a B-plus student who contributed around the house and had a better relationship with his family. "That’s one of my fondest memories," Leitch says. "That’s what keeps me coming back every year to keep doing it."

Brown has a similar story.

"We had a former player come back, and he said to me, ‘If it wasn’t for you, Al and the Eagles, I would be in a gang or dead.’ That’s validation."

More than 160 young people ranging in age from 10 to 14 and 19 to 22 will play for the Eagles this year, with more than 50 volunteers keeping things running smoothly.

Brown says the focus is on making sure the youth are properly equipped and have a game to play.

"If we have success (in terms of wins), that’s a bonus," he says.

"If at the end of the season a team’s record is 5-5 and they had fun, then they had a successful season."

If you know a special volunteer, please contact aaron.epp@gmail.com