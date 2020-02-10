Cold-weather race maintained by committed crew

The following is a list of volunteer opportunities for Winnipeg and surrounding areas. For more information about these listings, please contact the organization directly. Volunteer Manitoba does not place volunteers with organizations but can assist you in finding an opportunity. To learn more about its programs and services, go to www.volunteermanitoba.ca or call 204-477-5180.
Freeze Frame, the international film festival for kids of all ages, is happening March 8 to 15. Positions to be filled include usher, door person, box office, youth jury, driver, translator, media zone and animation station. The festival includes eight days of films, workshops, a youth video contest and the chance to mingle with world-class filmmakers. Email volunteer@freezeframeonline.org, call 204-949-9355 or go to freezeframeonline.org.
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is recruiting patient and family advisers to participate in a variety of health-care improvement initiatives. Members bring a diversity of perspectives from using or supporting loved ones using health services. Volunteers share an interest in collaborating to improve health services across the region. Patients and families advise the WRHA on the design, improvement and delivery of services that will enhance the patient and family experience of health services. All advisers receive an orientation and attend ongoing education opportunities. Contact Sandy at spereira2@wrha.mb.ca or 204-926-7171.
The Association of Registered Nurses of Manitoba is looking for someone to join the board as a public representative. People with Indigenous perspectives are encouraged to apply. The deadline to submit a nomination is 4 p.m. today. For more information, go online to arnm.ca, email info@arnm.ca or call 204-992-1520.
The Canadian Red Cross is seeking volunteers. For more information, go online to redcross.ca/volunteer, email volunteer@redcross.ca or call 1-844-818-2155.
Volunteers are needed to work with other community members to help improve the patient and family experience at Concordia Hospital. You must commit to attending six to eight meetings between September and June for a one-year term. Apply online at http://wfp.to/9pV. For more information, email krboschman@concordiahospital.mb.ca using the subject line “Concordia Patient and Family Advisory Council.”
The Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council is seeking volunteers to help newcomers transition to their new home, and to learn a new language and a better understanding of Canadian culture. Call 204-285-3391, email vmp@miic.ca or look for “volunteer matching program” at www.miic.ca.
