Cold-weather race maintained by committed crew

Dan Lockery likes seeing people challenge themselves, and he gets to do that as one of the race directors for Actif Epica.

About 70 cyclists and runners will participate in the ultra-endurance event this weekend.

"The best part for me is being able to put on an event for the people who come," Lockery says. "You see regulars that tend to come out, so it’s kind of a loose family gathering each year. I definitely look forward to that."

Actif Epica includes four categories: a 200 km bike race, a 162 km run, a 120 km bike/run and a 54 km bike/run.

The event relies on about 50 volunteers, says Scott Wiebe, who, along with his wife, Deanna, rounds out Actif Epica’s trio of race directors.

"For many of (the competitors) it’s a real tentpole event — something in their calendar to focus on for the season — and it’s rewarding to be a part of making that happen for them," Wiebe says.

Now in its ninth year, the race is an out-and-back event that starts and finishes at The Forks.

Actif Epica is part of a triple crown series of cold weather distance-cycling races, along with the Tuscobia Winter Ultramarathon in Wisconsin and the Arrowhead Ultra 135 in Minnesota.

Anyone who completes all three events in a single season is inducted into the Order of the Hrimthurs, named after a tribe of powerful frost giants in Norse mythology.

Lockery has achieved the feat six times in the last seven seasons.

"I like the adventure," he says. "It’s nice to do something a little different in the winter that you might not do otherwise. The conditions might not be optimal, but since you’ve signed up, you go. Sometimes you get hooked and it’s hard not to want to do it again."

Lockery has volunteered with Actif Epica since its second year, in part because of his appreciation for the volunteer work he’s seen at other races he’s participated in.

"I recognize wholeheartedly the amount of effort that goes into events like these," he says. "If people aren’t willing (to volunteer), the event will die. It’s nice to be able to keep it going for people."

Wiebe has volunteered with the event since its inception.

He didn’t have any experience with ultra-endurance events nine years ago, but knew the race’s founders through cyclocross and mountain biking competitions.

Seeing competitors complete the event is one of the best parts, he says, especially considering that some of them are on the course for up to 36 hours.

"It’s interesting to see the difference in demeanour from the beginning to the end of the race," Wiebe says. "There’s a lot of pent up excitement at the beginning of the race. At the end of the race, some of those same emotions exist but there’s also the exhaustion and the excitement that they finished. It’s interesting to see that contrast, and that’s always stuck out for me."

Lockery offers the following advice for people who will compete in the event for the first time this weekend.

"If you’re a rookie, enjoy it," he says. "It only happens once."

