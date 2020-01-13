Expressing kindness to strangers

The following is a list of volunteer opportunities for Winnipeg and surrounding areas. For more information about these listings, please contact the organization directly. Volunteer Manitoba does not place volunteers with organizations but can assist you in finding an opportunity. To learn more about its programs and services, go to www.volunteermanitoba.ca or call 204-477-5180.
Youth Employment Services (YES Manitoba) provides a free, safe and supportive environment where people aged 16-29 can learn new skills, develop confidence and feel supported during their transition to employment. Volunteers are needed for the board of directors. Email your resumé, a cover letter and at least two references to work@yesmb.ca.
Urban Stable is seeking volunteers to serve as horse handlers and youth assistants. Must be 18 or older, be available weekdays and have access to transportation. Email hayley@urbanstable.ca. Two or three volunteers with expertise in marketing, financial literacy, education, social work or psychology are also needed for the board of directors. Email a resumé and brief letter of interest highlighting how you can contribute to the board to board@urbanstable.ca.
Safe Housing and Directed Empowerment, a registered charity, is seeking a marketing volunteer/graphic artist. SHADE provides second-stage housing and supports for immigrant and refugee women and their children who have been impacted by domestic abuse. The volunteer will develop and manage communications materials (news releases, a newsletter, and promotional material) for programming and fundraising. Email shadewinnipeg@outlook.com to apply.
NorWest Co-op Community Health is looking for friendly volunteers to assist with its daily programs. For more information, or to apply, go to http://wfp.to/9Rv.
The Canadian Red Cross is seeking volunteers. For more information, go to www.redcross.ca/volunteer or call 1-844-818-2155.
Swimmingly is seeking volunteers with a background in aquatics to make a difference in the lives of children with special needs. Contact Sam at admin@swimminglymb.org or go online to www.swimminglymb.org.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.