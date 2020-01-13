Expressing kindness to strangers

Kim Pham looks forward to volunteering at the Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel next month, but a few years ago, she didn’t even know about curling.

The 22-year-old, who is an international student in the Asper School of Business at the University of Manitoba, was born and raised in Vung Tau, a city in south Vietnam.

"Vietnam has rainforest weather," Pham explains. "There is no snow, there is no ice. We have never heard about curling."

Pham first saw curling on TV in 2016 or 2017. She got involved with the Ironman, which raises money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation, last year to gain experience working with a charitable organization.

Organizers started the Ironman in 2002. It is billed as Canada’s largest outdoor curling bonspiel.

Since then, the tournament has raised more than $117,000 for the foundation.

Pham, who greeted competitors and helped them get set up for the bonspiel at the registration table last year, said it was a positive experience. The event is about more than just fundraising, she said.

"It’s about creating an opportunity for people to have fun outdoors in the winter," she says. "It’s a really meaningful event."

Ramona and Gary Fryza, who have volunteered with the bonspiel for eight and 10 years, respectively, agree.

Witnessing the camaraderie at the event is one of the biggest highlights of being involved, said Ramona.

"It’s cold out there, but the curlers come in with a smile," the 56-year-old says. "It’s fun to see that."

"I like the fact that there’s a bit of competition, but it’s a very friendly competition," says Gary, 57. "They’re all just having a ball."

Previous bonspiels have included competitors from across Canada as well as places such as Fargo, N.D., and St. Louis. This year’s event is scheduled to include a team with members from California, as well as a team that has three men from New Zealand.

Last year, Ramona said, a family that was on vacation showed up and wanted to participate. They had never been in such cold weather, nor had they curled.

"They came back and said they had an amazing time," Ramona says. "Watching their joy as a family participating in something they’d never done before was one of my highlights."

The bonspiel usually happens on the Red River at The Forks, but in celebration of Manitoba’s 150th anniversary, organizers have moved this year’s event to Memorial Park in front of the legislative building.

They are still looking for volunteers to help at the bonspiel, which takes place Feb. 7-9.

Taking part in the event is worth it, said the Fryzas, who enjoy volunteering because they like helping people.

"It’s another way of expressing kindness to total strangers," Gary says. "We need more of that."

Visit ironmancurling.com/volunteer for details, and email 2020@ironmancurling.com or phone 204-831-8816 to get involved.

If you know a special volunteer, please contact aaron.epp@gmail.com.