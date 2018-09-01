Fishing derby gives participants something to crow about

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

Chloe, as it turns out, has plenty to crow about.

Chloe and her parents, Tamara and Ken, were among about 300 people participating in An Urban Fishing Derby, a free shore-fishing event held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in support of the Never Alone Foundation and Marymound School youth programs. There was more than $10,000 in prizes, including a new fishing boat and trailer to the adult who caught the longest fish.

When seven-year-old Chloe McRae catches a fish, her celebration turns heads.

The dynamic little fisher earned the channel cat specialist designation under Manitoba’s Master Angler Awards as of Aug. 6 by catching five channel catfish over 34 inches long. Chloe has actually caught seven, with her longest being 37.5 inches.

"It made me feel really happy," Chloe said about her channel cat specialist designation. "Catching the fishes is the best part about fishing."

MIKAELA MACKENZIE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Seven-year-old Chloe McRae looks out at the river while fishing at the annual Fall Fishing Derby.

Tamara said urban fishing has been an accessible way to get Chloe involved in the sport.

"My parents used to take me and my sister fishing all the time so this (urban fishing) has been great to get me back into it, for our family and especially for her," said Tamara, a school bus driver. "She’s very serious about it. Fishing teaches her patience and to be calm. And at the same time, when it’s time to get excited, get excited."

The derby, run by the GNA Fishing Tournaments and Urban Angling Partnership, attracted people down the river walk in both directions. As far as the eye could see, people were relaxing in lawn chairs with coolers of food and drinks with their fishing rods out and lines in the water.

Under Manitoba’s fishing rules and regulations, fish were caught, measured and released with the information recorded by volunteers.

"The main objective of this event is to promote our world-class fishery right here in Winnipeg. We (anglers) are (fishing) from the mouth of the Red and Assiniboine all the way to the legislative building," said Todd Longley, the derby organizer who owns and operates the urban fishing guide service City Cats in Winnipeg.

"We want to get families out fishing that might not own a boat and give them an opportunity to come out and win some great prizes and get families together fishing as a unit. There’s not enough of that going on anymore," he said. "I have this saying that the family that plays together, stays together. To see all these kids fishing with their families, it’s pretty cool."

All donations received at the event, held since 2005, go to the two charitable causes.

MIKAELA MACKENZIE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Darlene Werstuik and her grandson, six-year-old Tucker Ball, fish and take in the sight during the derby.

Longley, affectionately known in the angling community as the Rock ’n’ Roll Fisherman, is a member of the Urban Angling Partnership which promotes urban recreational fishing on the Red and Assiniboine rivers.

"Not everybody has a boat so fishing here might encourage people to try fishing and start them off. It opens up the sport to more people," said Connor Hamonic, 13. "This (urban fishing) is also a good change from going on a boat."

Connor and his dad, Don Hamonic, already own a boat and briefly had a second boat thanks to Don’s win at last year’s Urban Fishing Derby.

"It was a 32.5-inch catfish," said Don, 44, referring to the fish that earned him a 14-foot flatbottom Alumacraft Jon Boat. "This is the fifth or sixth year we’ve come to this event and we do lots of shore fishing down by the locks at Lockport. Urban fishing is very important to get people out and enjoy the outdoors and to get kids away from the computers and the TVs."

Connor said they traded his dad’s prize for a snowmobile to improve the family’s winter recreation.

Anja Rountree, her friend Darlene Werstuik and Werstuik’s grandson Tucker Ball, six, came in from Beausejour for the event and had a prime perch on the dock leading to the pier just off the river walk.

"The fishing derby is for a good cause and so we just come out for the day. If we catch, we catch; if we don’t, we don’t. We’re having a great time anyway," said Rountree.

Longley said two sturgeons were caught at the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine Rivers in the event a couple of years ago and one of them was the winning fish.

"To see an old dinosaur like that come out of the river is amazing," Longley said.

ashley.prest@freepress.mb.ca