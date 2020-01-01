Flash and dash: Polar Bare runners sprint into new year

Nearly 70 brave Winnipeggers decided to "bare" the cold on New Year's Day — literally — in the annual Polar Bare Run.
Gathering before 9 a.m., creativity was the watchword as runners in Santa hats, New Year's Eve hats and sashes, tutus, costumes and bathing suits — some in just their undergarments — prepped for the dash at Assiniboine Park.
Clemus Laurila decided on an "island girl" theme, wearing a coconut bra and lei skirt.
"I've been doing this for the last three years, and it's a challenge to run out in the cold," she said, noting Wednesday's crowd was the largest she's been a part of.
The Polar Bare Run has been a tradition in Winnipeg for at least 15 years, founded on the idea that a cold city needed a cold event (to complete it wearing barely any clothing) to show off its roots.
In recent years, event organizers such as Jason Bruce have encouraged donations to Siloam Mission.
"For the last three or four years, we usually average about four or five full bins of food, and it's been anywhere between $100 to $200 in cash donations," Bruce said.
Shortly after 9 a.m., the run started: it was -9 C, but felt like -14 C with the wind chill. Runners chose between two routes: one that was roughly 500 metres and a longer one around 700 metres.
"This is nice running weather," said Laurila, adding recent years have been around -27 C.
Participants left the warming centre cheering and screaming as they set out for a loop around the park's duck pond, their breath visible under the cloudy sky.
After about five or six minutes, almost everyone was finished the run. A few people decided to finish off strong by doing snow angels before sprinting back inside.
Marc Hache was the first to finish the run.
"I feel great, what a way to start the year," he said.
