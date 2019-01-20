Former Winnipeg Jet Joe Daley honoured at mural unveiling

Joe Daley was just a kid when he put on his skates to walk a few blocks from his home to play his first game at the Bronx Park Community Centre.
More than seven decades later the 75-year-old Daley, who backstopped the World Hockey Association’s Winnipeg Jets to three Avco Cup championships, and was in net when the Jets defeated the Soviet Union’s national team in the fourth game of their series, is back at Bronx Park — but this time in a mural.
The current Winnipeg Jets, along with Bronx Park, unveiled a mural honouring Daley on Sunday.
“I was concerned my boots would be stolen,” Daley said after the unveiling, recalling going to his first game at the community centre.
Get the full story. No credit card required. Cancel anytime.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
Joe Daley was just a kid when he put on his skates to walk a few blocks from his home to play his first game at the Bronx Park Community Centre.
More than seven decades later the 75-year-old Daley, who backstopped the World Hockey Association’s Winnipeg Jets to three Avco Cup championships, and was in net when the Jets defeated the Soviet Union’s national team in the fourth game of their series, is back at Bronx Park — but this time in a mural.
The current Winnipeg Jets, along with Bronx Park, unveiled a mural honouring Daley on Sunday.
"I was concerned my boots would be stolen," Daley said after the unveiling, recalling going to his first game at the community centre.
"This place became my home. I spent many years of true enjoyment here… it isn’t about this and the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame (induction). It was just a matter of fun and at the end of the day sometimes good things happen.
"It is hard for me to stand here and say I deserve this — I’ll never say that. I played the game because I love it."
Earlier, Daley said "that’s wonderful, absolutely wonderful," when the curtain was removed to reveal the mural inside the community centre and just metres away from the outdoor rinks he played on.
The mural shows a picture of Daley from the time he starred with the Jets, one of him in goal, and the final one showing him shaking hands with Soviet great Vladislav Tretiak.
"This is the first time I’ve seen it — it is a complete surprise. It is humbling for me."
Bronx representative Robert Fabbri and Anders Strome, True North Sports and Entertainment’s director of player and alumni relations, said Daley deserved the honour.
"Without goaltending you don’t win tournaments or trophies," Fabbri said.
"I thank Joe Daley for having the courage to join a new team in a new league in his hometown in 1972. And I commend him for being the citizen he is today by returning to his roots and being part of Bronx Park."
Strome, who played at Bronx Park during his younger days, said "individuals like Joe defied the odds and made it to the big leagues."
He said the Winnipeg Jets plan to unveil several more murals honouring hometown alumni at other community centres and landmarks across the city.
"We hope this inspires future legions of youth to play for their home teams."
Bob Wilks, who played defense in front of Daley on the East End Community Club’s team in the early 1950s, said he was pleased the community honoured his former goaltender.
Want to get a head start on your day?
Get the day’s breaking stories, weather forecast, and more sent straight to your inbox every morning.
"It’s nice to see where he has gone — we’ve followed his career," Wilks said.
The event brought out a few former Jets and other former hockey players including Jordy Douglas, Gerard McDonald, Carey Wilson and Thomas Steen.
Steen said he thinks the murals are a great idea for honouring former players from the city.
"It’s a nice way of recognizing them," he said.
"There’s a lot of guys that this will be happening too."
kevin.rollason@freepress.mb.ca
Kevin Rollason Reporter
Kevin Rollason is one of the more versatile reporters at the Winnipeg Free Press.
Whether it is covering city hall, the law courts, or general reporting, Rollason can be counted on to not only answer the 5 Ws — Who, What, When, Where and Why — but to do it in an interesting and accessible way for readers.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.