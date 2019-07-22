Heifer dies at Manitoba Stampede

A heifer died Saturday at the Manitoba Stampede during the team penning competition.

The event — in which cattle are guided from one end of a pen to another by horses — is sanctioned by the Manitoba Team Penning Association. Darcy Brown, a board member with the association said he had never seen anything like it in his 10 years of competing.

"So what happened there is the guy that was working that cow, instead of the cow turning up the arena, it actually ran into a panel... It's just a freak accident," he said Monday.

With everyone in shock, Brown said the show was stopped immediately.