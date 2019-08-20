Human-rights museum using app to bring Canada's charter to life

Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms is on a piece of paper, but visitors to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights can now see it come alive.

The original copy of the Proclamation of the Constitution Act 1982, signed by both Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and the document that repatriated the Constitution from the United Kingdom to Canada, is sealed behind glass and on display for the next six months at the museum.

But visitors can now pick up an iPad at the exhibit to be linked to an augmented reality app, Proclamation 1982, which will help them learn more about the document and how it has shaped Canada and its citizens in the last 37 years. The app allows users to see video of the signing of the document, view background on Canada's Bill of Rights and learn some of the stories about people and human rights.

John Young, the museum's president and CEO, said documents like the Proclamation are good to see on paper, but you can do so much more with AR.