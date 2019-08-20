Human-rights museum using app to bring Canada's charter to life

Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms is on a piece of paper, but visitors to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights can now see it come alive.
The original copy of the Proclamation of the Constitution Act 1982, signed by both Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and the document that repatriated the Constitution from the United Kingdom to Canada, is sealed behind glass and on display for the next six months at the museum.
But visitors can now pick up an iPad at the exhibit to be linked to an augmented reality app, Proclamation 1982, which will help them learn more about the document and how it has shaped Canada and its citizens in the last 37 years. The app allows users to see video of the signing of the document, view background on Canada's Bill of Rights and learn some of the stories about people and human rights.
John Young, the museum's president and CEO, said documents like the Proclamation are good to see on paper, but you can do so much more with AR.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Mon to Sat Delivery
Pay
$34.36
per month
Continue
- Includes all benefits of All Access Digital
- 6-day delivery of our award-winning newspaper
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms is on a piece of paper, but visitors to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights can now see it come alive.
The original copy of the Proclamation of the Constitution Act 1982, signed by both Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and the document that repatriated the Constitution from the United Kingdom to Canada, is sealed behind glass and on display for the next six months at the museum.
But visitors can now pick up an iPad at the exhibit to be linked to an augmented reality app, Proclamation 1982, which will help them learn more about the document and how it has shaped Canada and its citizens in the last 37 years. The app allows users to see video of the signing of the document, view background on Canada's Bill of Rights and learn some of the stories about people and human rights.
John Young, the museum's president and CEO, said documents like the Proclamation are good to see on paper, but you can do so much more with AR.
"We can also tell the stories attached to the document," Young said Tuesday.
Subscribe to Head Start
Want to get a head start on your day?
Get the day’s breaking stories, weather forecast, and more sent straight to your inbox every morning.
"We're not an artifact-rich institution. We use technology. Interactive technology and augmented reality are all appropriate media for storytelling."
Although the Proclamation will be here for six months, the exhibit will remain in place for 18 months.
But the AR app will continue indefinitely after the exhibit closes, and Graham Lowes, a middle-school teacher in the Louis Riel School Division, who was seconded to work as the museum's educator-in-residence for three years, said that will be invaluable for teachers and students.
"The app not only happens here, but you can download it across the country," Lowes said.
"It's something that will engage with students and it allows great conversations, like, 'How does human rights affect you on a daily basis?' Putting these essential human-rights stories at their fingertips helps engage and inspire them to take action for rights in their communities."
kevin.rollason@freepress.mb.ca
Kevin Rollason
Reporter
Kevin Rollason is one of the more versatile reporters at the Winnipeg Free Press.
Whether it is covering city hall, the law courts, or general reporting, Rollason can be counted on to not only answer the 5 Ws — Who, What, When, Where and Why — but to do it in an interesting and accessible way for readers.
Read full biography
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.