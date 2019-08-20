August 21, 2019

Human-rights museum using app to bring Canada's charter to life

Kevin Rollason By: Kevin Rollason
Posted: 08/20/2019 2:47 PM | Comments:

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS </p>

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS

Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms is on a piece of paper, but visitors to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights can now see it come alive.

The original copy of the Proclamation of the Constitution Act 1982, signed by both Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and the document that repatriated the Constitution from the United Kingdom to Canada, is sealed behind glass and on display for the next six months at the museum.

But visitors can now pick up an iPad at the exhibit to be linked to an augmented reality app, Proclamation 1982, which will help them learn more about the document and how it has shaped Canada and its citizens in the last 37 years. The app allows users to see video of the signing of the document, view background on Canada's Bill of Rights and learn some of the stories about people and human rights.

John Young, the museum's president and CEO, said documents like the Proclamation are good to see on paper, but you can do so much more with AR.

"We can also tell the stories attached to the document," Young said Tuesday.

"We're not an artifact-rich institution. We use technology. Interactive technology and augmented reality are all appropriate media for storytelling."

Although the Proclamation will be here for six months, the exhibit will remain in place for 18 months.

But the AR app will continue indefinitely after the exhibit closes, and Graham Lowes, a middle-school teacher in the Louis Riel School Division, who was seconded to work as the museum's educator-in-residence for three years, said that will be invaluable for teachers and students.

"The app not only happens here, but you can download it across the country," Lowes said.

"It's something that will engage with students and it allows great conversations, like, 'How does human rights affect you on a daily basis?' Putting these essential human-rights stories at their fingertips helps engage and inspire them to take action for rights in their communities."

kevin.rollason@freepress.mb.ca

Kevin Rollason

Kevin Rollason
Reporter

Kevin Rollason is one of the more versatile reporters at the Winnipeg Free Press. Whether it is covering city hall, the law courts, or general reporting, Rollason can be counted on to not only answer the 5 Ws — Who, What, When, Where and Why — but to do it in an interesting and accessible way for readers.

Read full biography

