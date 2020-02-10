Winnipegger puts best foot forward (many times) in effort to help others

In the bush of the Canadian Shield, 160 kilometres into the forest canopy that envelops the Great Trail as it winds from Falcon Lake to Great Falls, Junel Malapad lost his path in the darkness.

Hours earlier, the ultra-marathon runner had embarked on his first 150-mile trail race, organized as part of the Canada 150 celebrations in 2017.

RUTH BONNEVILLE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Despite his many accomplishments, Malapad is a humble man, his friends say.

He was two-thirds of the way to the finish line when he could no longer see the fluorescent trail markers and nightfall stopped his attempt to reach the next checkpoint.

Forced to call race organizers with the news he wouldn’t be finishing the event, Malapad turned in the direction of the highway, where a vehicle took him out of the woods.

Getting turned around in the forest that July day nearly three years ago stopped Malapad, but simultaneously set in motion a marathon event of his own making.

Every Saturday for the past six weeks, Malapad has clocked 50 km (or more), waking up before 3 a.m. to take in the frosty Winnipeg air and run a self-imposed endurance test at The Forks. It’s a routine he plans to follow each week for the remainder of the year.

As he approaches his 50th birthday in June, Malapad has set a goal to run 2,500 km in support of a dozen charities.

He has gone the distance before, when he completed the elusive 150-mile run on Boxing Day two years ago. In 56 hours, and with just three hours of sleep, the father of two finished in the depths of winter what he had started in the Manitoba woods a year earlier.

The event — which he’s since dubbed "Running Day" — has become an annual fundraiser for Siloam Mission. He has raised $31,000 for the shelter over four years. His determination has benefited a half-dozen other charities. His regular June run around Garbage Hill (some 100 km, on average) has pulled in $54,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association since 2015, and he can count thousands more directed to other groups.

"So many organizations and people are doing great things in our city, and some people have talents in different ways," Malapad says. "I’m really a shy person, and I think a lot of people take up running because they’re introverts and it’s just a way to get out of a shell.

"The people I’ve met in the past are such wonderful people, that I just want to give gratitude somehow. A way that I think I do that is through my running."

Malapad came to Winnipeg as a toddler, when his parents and siblings immigrated to Canada from the Philippines. When he was 16, Malapad’s mother suffered a fatal brain aneurysm; she was 53. His father worked hard to provide for the family, and later in life underwent surgery for heart disease before battling prostate and bone cancer.

About 13 years ago, Malapad’s doctor flagged his high cholesterol and warned him change was necessary. He wasn’t a runner, but with encouragement from a colleague at the Winnipeg School Division, where Malapad is head caretaker at Isaac Brock School, he decided to hit the pavement.

When asked what motivates him to drive up his body’s odometer, Malapad points to the efforts of others to house the homeless, send children to camp, support neighbours struggling with mental health, or to offer hope when the next step seems impossible.

"Lately, I’ve been thinking about my own expiration date and having known that my mom passed away at a young age, and I’m getting to that expiration date," Malapad says. "I want to do something good with the time I have. If my body could keep participating, keep hanging in and push me through it, why not?"

The immense physical effort Malapad expends to support the change he wants to see in the community is matched by his conviction, says friend Jonathan Torchia.

"He’s so in it for everyone else but himself," says Torchia, founder and director of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Run. "He’ll never brag about all his accolades and amazing accomplishments. What he’s doing this year, 50 runs of 50 kilometres in his 50th year of life is incomprehensible.

"It makes the running community stronger and makes other people believe that we can do this."

Malapad says the feeling of belonging he found with runners in Winnipeg kept him returning to the track early on, and inspired him to push his limits from five km, to 10, and 20 and on to more than 100.

Torchia says the favour has been returned in kind by Malapad, who consistently shows up to celebrate and support other people’s success.

"He always says, ‘It’s a good day to be alive; it’s just another run,’" Torchia says. "He’s thankful that he can move one foot in front of another… and I know that it resonates with the community around him."

