Judgment-free pool party notice makes splash on Facebook

Got body hair? Scars? How about cellulite or other markings on your skin?

Anyone who avoids public swimming because they're self-conscious about their bodies is welcome to attend an upcoming swim night at the Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool.

The swim night was dreamed up as a friendly, inclusive, non-judgmental event for the cold, dark days of winter.

"Our one-time, free, private, family friendly, all ages, All-Bodies Swim event aims to create an affirming, inclusive and safer space for all who experience, navigate and manage various aggressions, oppressions and violence in their daily lives — and don't want to deal with them while swimming," Friends of Sherbrook Pool said in a Facebook post that went online Monday.