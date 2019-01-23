Judgment-free pool party notice makes splash on Facebook

Got body hair? Scars? How about cellulite or other markings on your skin?
Anyone who avoids public swimming because they're self-conscious about their bodies is welcome to attend an upcoming swim night at the Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool.
The swim night was dreamed up as a friendly, inclusive, non-judgmental event for the cold, dark days of winter.
"Our one-time, free, private, family friendly, all ages, All-Bodies Swim event aims to create an affirming, inclusive and safer space for all who experience, navigate and manage various aggressions, oppressions and violence in their daily lives — and don't want to deal with them while swimming," Friends of Sherbrook Pool said in a Facebook post that went online Monday.
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
By noon Monday, the post was swimming in friendly waters, with more than 100 likes.
The Friends of Sherbrook Pool teamed up with the Spence Neighbourhood Association for the event.
Together the two groups said they want to promote the values of "anti-oppression, consent, decolonization and reconciliation, fat-positive and harm reduction."
Anyone can attend but there are some ground rules: do not make assumptions, ask questions about or police people's bodies, boundaries, capacities, experiences, feelings, mobility aids, names and/or pronouns. Do be dignified and respect other people's confidentiality and privacy.
The posts went on to specifically state that "Hair, scars, cellulite and markings are welcome."
The evening also advertised gender-free change rooms and a family friendly atmosphere with DJ entertainment and snacks.
The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8.
alexandra.paul@freepress.mb.ca
Alexandra Paul
Reporter
Alexandra is a veteran news reporter who has covered stories for the Winnipeg Free Press since 1987. She held the medical beat for nearly 17 years, and today specializes in coverage of Indigenous-related issues. She is among the most versatile journalists on the paper’s staff.
Read full biography
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.