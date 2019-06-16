Kenyan man, Winnipeg woman top marathon finishers

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
Two new Manitoba Marathon winners have been crowned.
David Mutai of Kenya finished first in the men’s full marathon, with a time of 2:27:10.
Jason Acosta from Minnesota placed second with a time of 2:36:03.
Winnipegger Paul Carr rounded out the top three men’s finishers, completing the 26.2 mile race in 2:37:00.
In the women’s full marathon, Winnipegger Selene Sharpe took the top prize. The 19-year-old finished with a time of 2:53:39. It was Sharpe’s second time in the Manitoba Marathon. Last year, she placed second.
Brooke MacDonald of Yorkton, Sask., finished second, at 2:59:51. Nicole Walker from East St. Paul finished third, with a time of 3:00:30.
