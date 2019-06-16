June 17, 2019

Kenyan man, Winnipeg woman top marathon finishers

Posted: 06/16/2019 11:01 AM | Last Modified: 06/16/2019 3:19 PM

Selene Sharpe of Winnipeg wins the women's full marathon. (Trevor Hagan / Winnipeg Free Press)

Selene Sharpe of Winnipeg wins the women's full marathon. (Trevor Hagan / Winnipeg Free Press)

Two new Manitoba Marathon winners have been crowned.

David Mutai of Kenya finished first in the men’s full marathon, with a time of 2:27:10.

Jason Acosta from Minnesota placed second with a time of 2:36:03.

Winnipegger Paul Carr rounded out the top three men’s finishers, completing the 26.2 mile race in 2:37:00.

Two new Manitoba Marathon winners have been crowned.

David Mutai of Kenya finished first in the men’s full marathon, with a time of 2:27:10.

Jason Acosta from Minnesota placed second with a time of 2:36:03.

Winnipegger Paul Carr rounded out the top three men’s finishers, completing the 26.2 mile race in 2:37:00.

David Mutai of Kenya wins the mens full Manitoba Marathon Sunday. (Trevor Hagan / Winnipeg Free Press)

David Mutai of Kenya wins the mens full Manitoba Marathon Sunday. (Trevor Hagan / Winnipeg Free Press)

In the women’s full marathon, Winnipegger Selene Sharpe took the top prize. The 19-year-old finished with a time of 2:53:39. It was Sharpe’s second time in the Manitoba Marathon. Last year, she placed second.

Brooke MacDonald of Yorkton, Sask., finished second, at 2:59:51. Nicole Walker from East St. Paul finished third, with a time of 3:00:30.

Records set in half marathon

This year the Manitoba Marathon was held in conjunction with the Canadian Half Marathon Championships, bringing out elite runners from across Canada.

Tristan Woodvine from Cobden, Ont., finished first in the men’s half marathon with a time of 1:04:44. He broke the record of 1:05:05 set by Abduselam Yussuf in 2015.

Thomas Toff of Plainstow, N.H., finished second, at 1:05:28.

Chris Balestrini from London, Ont., rounded out the top three, clocking in at 1:05:56.

Malindi Elmore of Kelowna, B.C., set the new women’s half marathon record, finishing with a time of 1:11:08. That beat 1:19:48, which was set by Janis Klecker in 1986.

Vancouver’s Dayna Pidhoresky finished second at 1:14:05. In third was Robyn Mildren, also from Vancouver, finishing at 1:15:35.

Malindi Elmore of Kelowna, B.C., winner of the women's half marathon. Mens half marathon winner, Tristan Woodvine, of Cobden, Ont. (Trevor Hagan / Winnipeg Free Press)

History

Updated on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 12:56 PM CDT: adds photos

1:12 PM: adds slide show

3:19 PM: adds pictures of winners

