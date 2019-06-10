Leach scores honorary doctorate for helping Indigenous youth

Reggie Leach might be known for his record-setting hockey career, but on Monday the Stanley Cup winner received an honorary doctorate for the work he’s done since retiring from the game.

Leach – who was born in Riverton, Man., and earned the “Riverton Rifle” name for having one of the hardest shots in the league’s history – received a doctor of laws degree at the spring convocation of Brock University in St. Catharine's, Ont., for his work with Indigenous youth.

“It makes my heart happy because I’m being recognized for the work that I love to do,” said Leach, who was also named to the Order of Manitoba in 2016.

Leach, who is Ojibwe and a member of Berens River First Nation, said he encourages the kids he works with to take charge of their own lives -- a message he brought to his convocation address.