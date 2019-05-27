Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority adding horse racing to regulatory responsibilities

The Pallister government plans to modernize the rules governing horse racing in Manitoba and transfer regulatory authority to the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority.
Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said consultations with stakeholders will take place this summer to help facilitate the process. He said he hopes to have the changes in place before the start of the racing season next year.
The Manitoba Horse Racing Commission currently regulates the industry. Legislation governing thoroughbred racing and harness racing in the province was last overhauled in 1987.
Get the full story. No credit card required. Cancel anytime.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
The Pallister government plans to modernize the rules governing horse racing in Manitoba and transfer regulatory authority to the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority.
Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said consultations with stakeholders will take place this summer to help facilitate the process. He said he hopes to have the changes in place before the start of the racing season next year.
The Manitoba Horse Racing Commission currently regulates the industry. Legislation governing thoroughbred racing and harness racing in the province was last overhauled in 1987.
Cullen said under a bill expected to be introduced in the legislature next year, the duties of the horse racing commission would be folded into the LGCA.
Cullen said the LGCA will be responsible for this summer's consultation process. Recommendations for legislative and regulatory changes are expected by this fall.
Responsibility for the Manitoba Horse Racing Commission was transferred to the Justice Department from the Agriculture Department about a year ago, paving the way for the proposed changes.
'It's a complicated sport that requires a significant amount of education about how it operates. There's a lot of moving parts'
– Darren Dunn, chief executive officer of the Manitoba Jockey Club
Cullen said he sees advantages in bringing regulation for all gaming under one provincial body.
"We hope there will be some efficiencies there as well," he told reporters Monday.
Regulation of liquor and gaming was brought under one body in 2014. More recently, cannabis was added to the liquor and gaming authority's mandate.
Darren Dunn, chief executive officer of the Manitoba Jockey Club, which operates Assiniboia Downs, said it makes sense to bring the horse racing industry under the LGCA.
"It's a complicated sport that requires a significant amount of education about how it operates. There's a lot of moving parts. And, we're going to provide every little bit of help we can to make sure it's a smooth transition," he said.
Five years ago, the Manitoba Jockey Club and the province signed a 12-year VLT agreement to ensure the viability of live thoroughbred horse racing and buy the MJC time to turn the Downs into a multifaceted tourist destination.
The deal followed 16-months of litigation and allegations when the former NDP government informed the MJC that it was suspending a longstanding agreement that had seen the track receive a larger-than-normal portion of the proceeds from 140 VLTs in place at the Downs. The jockey club withdrew its litigation against the province when the new agreement was signed.
larry.kusch@freepress.mb.ca
Want to get a head start on your day?
Get the day’s breaking stories, weather forecast, and more sent straight to your inbox every morning.
Larry Kusch didn’t know what he wanted to do with his life until he attended a high school newspaper editor’s workshop in Regina in the summer of 1969 and listened to a university student speak glowingly about the journalism program at Carleton University in Ottawa.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.