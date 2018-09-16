Love fest at Fan Fest

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

The event opened sunny, with clouds only marching across the sky after players took their seats to sign countless balls, posters, jerseys and whatever fans handed them.

One organizer said it’s pretty common for as many as 10,000 to show up — as long as the weather is good — for a chance to press the flesh with their favourite players.

Lineups for autographs at the annual event stretched around Investors Group Field.

The love was fervent and strong at the Bombers’ fan appreciation day on Sunday.

An indicator of how popular the event is was posted on signs that read fans had to limit the articles they wanted inked to two items.

Fans stayed true blue, filing into the stadium at noon.

They lined up on the concourse for autographs an hour before the players turned out, hundreds forfeiting the free hot dogs, Pepsis and mini doughnuts the team gave everyone tickets for as they walked into the stadium.

TREVOR HAGAN / WINNIPEG FREE PRESSColin Richardson, 13, at Fan Fest Sunday.

Tim Hortons set up a truck outside the stadium to hand out free drinks.

On the field, the team had various activities set up, including an elaborate bouncy castle and a football-drill-based obstacle course, which kept hundreds busy until the players appeared.

By the time the team ran out from their dressing rooms to the field, the fans were ready for the main event.

The luckiest ones staked out space at the top of the access stairs players used in order to reach the upper level to take their seats at autograph tables on the concourse.

Those fans got to high-five players as they climbed up.

The five members of the Alleyne-Fryza family were on the south-side access the stairs, waiting for those high-fives.

"Andrew Harris is my favourite player. Well, they all are, and yes, I did," enthused fan Adrian Alleyne about the Bombers running back. He sported his Father’s Day jersey, a big number 33, with the name Harris across the back.

Alleyne and his wife, Breanne Fryza, timed their encounter strategically.

TREVOR HAGAN / WINNIPEG FREE PRESSLanden Kwong, 14mo, and his father, Wiley, on the field at Fan Fest, Sunday, September 16, 2018.

The parents with three kids ages one, four and six played the obstacle course on the field until just before 1 p.m. when dad and mom headed for the stairs. The family climbed them and took their places.

"Here they come. Let’s go high-five the players," Alleyne directed the kids as they reached the top of the stairs and positioned themselves to greet the players that came up after them.

They were rewarded when half the team filed by, high-fiving the entire family, everyone grinning widely.

For the parents, fan appreciation day is more than just a chance to mingle with the team they cheer for all year, usually from the comfort of their living room.

"We always come for fan appreciation day because we think it’s a good chance to show our kids what community spirit means," their mother said.

For fans willing to stand in line for an hour or more, their rewards were counted in autographs.

Theresa Zacharias stood with her grown son, Ryan, each of them with a couple of items ready for ink. Ryan is a third-generation season-ticket holder, his mother boasted. She promised her mother she’d buy season tickets to honour her memory and she has, every year since 2010.

She pulled out her celebrity autograph book from 1970 that serves as her personal collectible. Zacharias has filled its pastel-coloured pages with signatures from Bombers going back more than a decade, ever since she returned to Manitoba for good. This year, she planned to get quarterback Matt Nichols to sign the same page former quarterback great Khari Jones signed for her back in 2006.

Matthew Sinclair and his fiancée, Kristen Drummond, wanted autographs on the game ball they picked up at the last locker-room sale in the spring. It’s part of a prize they intend to raffle off at their wedding social next month.

"It’s the world to us when the Bombers win," Sinclair said. "And heartbreaking when they lose."

alexandra.paul@freepress.mb.ca