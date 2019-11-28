Black and Blue believer missed Cup but won't miss social

Pawluk broke her foot the night before the big game while she and her husband, Bill, were social-hopping in Calgary.

Lori Pawluk has a ticket to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Grey Cup social tonight. She wants Bombers players to sign the brand-new cast covering her left foot — after all, she got the accessory the same weekend the team won the championship.

Lori Pawluk has a ticket to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Grey Cup social tonight. She wants Bombers players to sign the brand-new cast covering her left foot — after all, she got the accessory the same weekend the team won the championship.

"I feel a kinship with Streveler now because we both have broken feet," Pawluk, 57, said. Streveler is Chris Streveler, the Bombers quarterback who broke a bone in his foot late in the regular season.

"I was very cautious," Pawluk said. "I only had one drink. I was going to be fresh and ready for the game the next day, so I was not overdoing it on the beverages."

Pawluk and her husband had bought seats 12 rows above the Bombers’ bench. It wasn’t the couple’s first time at a Grey Cup game, but it was their first time watching the Bombers play in the championship live — or, it was supposed to be.

A drunken fan at a social stumbled into Pawluk, knocking her over.

Pawluk's ankle was broken in two places after a drunken fan at a social stumbled into her, knocking her over and twisting her ankle as she fell to the ground.

"I say I was tackled from behind," Pawluk said.

Her ankle twisted as she fell to the ground. Pawluk passed out, and paramedics wheeled her off to the hospital.

The doctors released her early Sunday morning with an air cast and crutches. Pawluk’s ankle was broken in two places: there was one crack outside the ankle and one at the back. Pawluk’s brother-in-law went to the Grey Cup with her husband, and she watched the game from her in-laws’ house.

"I wish I could’ve been there, but it was the best thing under the circumstances," Pawluk said.

Now, Pawluk is back in Winnipeg. She’s off work for six weeks and can’t put pressure on her ankle, but that’s not stopping her from attending the Bombers’ social this weekend.

Organizers are hoping to see 5,000 fans at the event, the Bombers’ director of public relations Darren Cameron said.

The party is tonight at the RBC Convention Centre from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. Social-goers can meet Bombers players and take pictures with the Grey Cup. A live DJ and the band Men in Cheap Suits will provide the musical entertainment, and there will be Bombers merch for sale. People 18 and older can buy tickets online or at the door. Tickets are $20 for season ticket holders and $25 for everyone else.

The Bombers are holding a free family event at the convention centre on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. when people can see the Grey Cup, get autographs from Bombers players and take pictures with mascots Buzz and Boomer.

