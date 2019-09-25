MLA Wowchuk says sensitivity training made him 'better person'

Progressive Conservative MLA Rick Wowchuk spoke to media in person for the first time Wednesday since being publicly accused of sexual harassment and found in violation of the legislative assembly's respectful workplace policy five times.
Wowchuk was the subject of complaints by his former constituency assistant, which an internal investigation found had merit. They included one incident where he showed the staffer a picture of naked women wearing hard hats and holding chain saws. He had reportedly asked her beforehand if she wanted to see an image of "hard-working beavers."
Wowchuk had previously apologized for his behaviour in a written statement sent to media and acknowledged he had undergone sensitivity training.
He told reporters Wednesday he would not comment on the specifics of the allegations, citing privacy rules around the respectful workplace policy.
"We have a process, we have a policy in place. It occurred. And you know, there was violation of...five instances on the respectful workplace (policy)," he said. "I acknowledge (them) and take full responsibility. I’ve apologized and want to move forward in serving the people who overwhelmingly supported me."
Wowchuk was re-elected Sept. 10 with about 68 per cent of the 8,115 votes cast in Swan River.
On the subject of his sensitivity training, he wouldn't say much about what it entailed, who conducted the training nor how long it took. But Wowchuk did emphasize the training was valuable.
"I learned to become a better person and watch my choice of words and actions," he said.
All 36 Tory MLAs took their oaths of office Wednesday. The legislative session resumes Sept. 30.
-Jessica Botelho-Urbanski
