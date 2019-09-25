MLA Wowchuk says sensitivity training made him 'better person'

Progressive Conservative MLA Rick Wowchuk spoke to media in person for the first time Wednesday since being publicly accused of sexual harassment and found in violation of the legislative assembly's respectful workplace policy five times.

Wowchuk was the subject of complaints by his former constituency assistant, which an internal investigation found had merit. They included one incident where he showed the staffer a picture of naked women wearing hard hats and holding chain saws. He had reportedly asked her beforehand if she wanted to see an image of "hard-working beavers."

Wowchuk had previously apologized for his behaviour in a written statement sent to media and acknowledged he had undergone sensitivity training.

He told reporters Wednesday he would not comment on the specifics of the allegations, citing privacy rules around the respectful workplace policy.