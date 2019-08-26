Passion for sports drives volunteer coach

Keep reading free:
A friend’s invitation almost 20 years ago led to a meaningful volunteer experience for Jennifer Merrell.
Her friend was coaching with Special Olympics Manitoba (SOM) when she asked Merrell if she wanted to check out the program and perhaps volunteer.
"That was in 2000, and I’ve been coaching ever since," Merrell says.
The St. James resident coaches rhythmic gymnastics and snowshoeing with the organization, which enriches the lives of people who have intellectual disabilities through participation in sports.
Volunteering with Special Olympics appealed to Merrell because she’s always enjoyed sports.
She was a gymnast when she was young. As a high school student at Westwood Collegiate, she played just about every sport the school offered, and she played recreational volleyball and basketball into her 30s.
Sports "made all the difference" in her life when she was in grade school, Merrell says.
"It kept me focused, and I still have the same group of friends that I played with."
Merrell works with athletes who range in age from preteens to those in their 50s.
"I just love it," she says. "It puts a smile on your face when you work with the athletes and see what they’re able to do when you give them a little support."
One of Merrell’s most exciting moments as a coach happened when one of her athletes, Ashley Wilwand, won a gold medal, two silver medals and a bronze medal at the 2015 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Los Angeles.
Merrell had coached Wilwand for nine or 10 years at that point and had seen her confidence build during that time.
"Seeing how someone who was kind of shy was now on the world stage was very exciting," Merrell says. "You could see it all just come together."
Creating a rapport with the athletes is key, she adds.
"Sometimes, it’s not about teaching the technical stuff, it’s about building that relationship with the athlete," Merrell says. "Then they’re more open to what you’re trying to help them with."
Merrell is a passionate volunteer, says Lesley Camaso-Catalan, program services manager for SOM.
"She’s dedicated to making sure the athletes get all the proper training so that they can compete at their best level," Camaso-Catalan says.
Special Olympics Manitoba offers 18 sports to more than 1,700 athletes. To do so, the organization relies on 800 coaching volunteers.
It is looking for more coaches. Applicants do not need to have experience in the sport they wish to coach, nor do they need coaching experience. Special Olympics provides training.
"Volunteering for Special Olympics is probably one of the most rewarding experiences anyone will go through in life," Camaso-Catalan says.
Merrell agrees, adding seeing athletes overcome obstacles is rewarding.
"Seeing them really grow and succeed and push themselves to do something they maybe thought they couldn’t do gives you a good feeling," she says.
"I can’t think of a better organization to get involved with, because it really does change these athletes’ lives."
For information, see specialolympics.mb.ca/be-involved/volunteer or call Camaso-Catalan at 204-925-5625.
If you know a special volunteer, please contact aaron.epp@gmail.com.
Volunteer opportunities
THE following is a list of volunteer opportunities for Winnipeg and surrounding areas. For more information about these listings, please contact the organization directly. Volunteer Manitoba does not place volunteers with organizations, but can assist you in finding an opportunity. To learn more about its programs and services, go to volunteermanitoba.ca or call 204-477-5180.
The MS Bike Tour, one of the cornerstone fundraising events for the MS Society of Canada, is happening Sept. 7-8. More than 9,000 people will come together across the country to raise funds to find a cure for multiple sclerosis. Contact Mariell Barratt at volunteer.mb@mssociety.ca for details.
Volunteer and celebrate Nuit Blanche at the Winnipeg Art Gallery on Sept. 28. More than 75 volunteers are needed for a variety of assignments. Shifts are three to four hours, from 4 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday. An information session will be held Sept. 7 at 1 p.m.
Email volunteer@wag.ca to register. Must be 18 or older.
Manitoba Mutts is seeking someone to do telephone reference checks for potential adopters. The volunteer — following a set of questions — records responses and updates spreadsheets. Three to six hours per week on two specific days. For more information, email Nancy at nschneider@manitobamutts.org.
The Canadian Red Cross is seeking volunteers. For more information, go to redcross.ca/volunteer or call 1-844-818-2155.
Winnipeg Optimist Athletics is a track-and-field club seeking sport enthusiasts to help young athletes develop the skills of running, jumping and throwing. WOA will provide training and support to volunteers who become involved in coaching or management roles.
For more information, contact Larry Switzer at larry.switzer@shaw.ca or 204-510-5714.
Caregiving with Confidence needs volunteers to drive older adults to and from appointments. Flexible schedules, driver orientation and honorariums are provided. For more information, contact Julie at jnybakken@aosupportservices.ca or 204-452-9491.
Meals on Wheels Winnipeg needs volunteers urgently. Drivers deliver nutritious meals to seniors and people with disabilities. Delivery time is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Scheduling is flexible and can be seasonal or ongoing. Meals are delivered citywide, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Training and a gas honorarium are provided. For more details, call 204-956-7711 or go to mealswinnipeg.com.
The Spence Neighbourhood Association works to provide barrier-free access to organized sports for inner-city, at-risk youth through its sports program. All equipment, coaching, fees, transportation and facilities are provided to youth at no cost. Coaches are needed. Practices are from early October till mid-March at gyms in the West End, and games are at various locations. Volunteers must commit to one weekday practice and one to two weekend games. The association is also seeking drivers for about three hours per evening for one to four days during the week, and three to eight hours on Saturdays and/or Sundays. Contact sport programmer Jasmine Lotfi at 204-783-5000 or jasmine@spenceneighbourhood.org for more information.
