Passion for sports drives volunteer coach

The St. James resident coaches rhythmic gymnastics and snowshoeing with the organization, which enriches the lives of people who have intellectual disabilities through participation in sports.

“That was in 2000, and I’ve been coaching ever since,” Merrell says.

Her friend was coaching with Special Olympics Manitoba (SOM) when she asked Merrell if she wanted to check out the program and perhaps volunteer.

A friend's invitation almost 20 years ago led to a meaningful volunteer experience for Jennifer Merrell.

Her friend was coaching with Special Olympics Manitoba (SOM) when she asked Merrell if she wanted to check out the program and perhaps volunteer.

"That was in 2000, and I’ve been coaching ever since," Merrell says.

The St. James resident coaches rhythmic gymnastics and snowshoeing with the organization, which enriches the lives of people who have intellectual disabilities through participation in sports.

Volunteering with Special Olympics appealed to Merrell because she’s always enjoyed sports.

She was a gymnast when she was young. As a high school student at Westwood Collegiate, she played just about every sport the school offered, and she played recreational volleyball and basketball into her 30s.

Sports "made all the difference" in her life when she was in grade school, Merrell says.

"It kept me focused, and I still have the same group of friends that I played with."

Merrell works with athletes who range in age from preteens to those in their 50s.

"I just love it," she says. "It puts a smile on your face when you work with the athletes and see what they’re able to do when you give them a little support."

One of Merrell’s most exciting moments as a coach happened when one of her athletes, Ashley Wilwand, won a gold medal, two silver medals and a bronze medal at the 2015 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Merrell had coached Wilwand for nine or 10 years at that point and had seen her confidence build during that time.

"Seeing how someone who was kind of shy was now on the world stage was very exciting," Merrell says. "You could see it all just come together."

Creating a rapport with the athletes is key, she adds.

"Sometimes, it’s not about teaching the technical stuff, it’s about building that relationship with the athlete," Merrell says. "Then they’re more open to what you’re trying to help them with."

Merrell is a passionate volunteer, says Lesley Camaso-Catalan, program services manager for SOM.

"She’s dedicated to making sure the athletes get all the proper training so that they can compete at their best level," Camaso-Catalan says.

Special Olympics Manitoba offers 18 sports to more than 1,700 athletes. To do so, the organization relies on 800 coaching volunteers.

It is looking for more coaches. Applicants do not need to have experience in the sport they wish to coach, nor do they need coaching experience. Special Olympics provides training.

"Volunteering for Special Olympics is probably one of the most rewarding experiences anyone will go through in life," Camaso-Catalan says.

Merrell agrees, adding seeing athletes overcome obstacles is rewarding.

"Seeing them really grow and succeed and push themselves to do something they maybe thought they couldn’t do gives you a good feeling," she says.

"I can’t think of a better organization to get involved with, because it really does change these athletes’ lives."

For information, see specialolympics.mb.ca/be-involved/volunteer or call Camaso-Catalan at 204-925-5625.

If you know a special volunteer, please contact aaron.epp@gmail.com.