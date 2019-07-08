People-powered push for active transportation

For some, “valet service” conjures up images of people in uniforms parking expensive cars at posh parties. For a local organization, a valet service is a way to encourage active transportation.
Since 2010, Bicycle Valet Winnipeg has offered its services to local event promoters interested in reducing traffic and parking congestion.
The program works like a coat check for bicycles: people check their bikes into a secure compound and can retrieve it later with a claim ticket. Bicycle Valet Winnipeg provides the equipment, setup and volunteers.
Guy Bonnetta volunteers with the program because it reflects his interest in cycling. “I enjoy talking and rubbing shoulders with other cyclists,” the 67-year-old says.
Now retired, Bonnetta got into cycling when Bike to Work Day was introduced in Winnipeg. (The 12th edition of the annual event ran June 17.)
Intrigued by the idea, he decided to cycle the 15 kilometres to his job on campus at the University of Manitoba from his home in Charleswood. He enjoyed the commute, and began doing it regularly. "I really liked it," Bonnetta says. "I just felt a lot more healthy."
After he began cycling regularly, he joined Bike Winnipeg’s board. Eventually, he started volunteering with the bike valet program.
One of his favourite experiences with it was volunteering at IG Field for the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup games Winnipeg hosted. "It’s a big rush when everyone arrives at the same time and leaves at the same time, and you’ve probably got 500 bikes or more," he says. "We were really running off our feet, and that was a lot of fun. The busier we are, the more enjoyable it is."
Bicycle Valet Winnipeg is scheduled to offer its services at a number of events throughout the year, including the MS Society of Canada’s Gimli bike tour, ManyFest and Nuit Blanche.
Crystal San Filippo, 11, also volunteers with the program.
"I help people fill out their tickets and then I keep all the (slips) in order," says Crystal, whose aunt was involved with the program and recruited her to help. "It’s really fun."
"I think that everybody dotes on (her)," says Karen San Filippo, Crystal’s grandmother. "She’s quite shy, or has been quite shy, so what we’ve noticed at bike valet is that she knows what she’s doing there, she has her job to do, and it’s really helped to make her more confident."
Bicycle Valet Winnipeg has worked more than 20 events this year, including the Winnipeg Whiteout street parties, the Rise Up concert in Old Market Square and Canada Day at The Forks.
Volunteers also look after trailers, strollers, skateboards and more. The bike valet is always open to new volunteers, says Stephanie Chow, who runs the program. Anyone interested can email info@bicyclevaletwinnipeg.ca.
"Amazing volunteers are essential to our service," Chow says. "If (you) love festivals, bikes and being outdoors, there are many great opportunities."
If you know a special volunteer, please contact aaron.epp@gmail.com.
Volunteer opportunities
THE following is a list of volunteer opportunities for Winnipeg and surrounding areas. For more information about these listings, please contact the organization directly. Volunteer Manitoba does not place volunteers with organizations, but can assist you in finding an opportunity. To learn more about its programs and services, go to volunteermanitoba.ca or call 204-477-5180.
The Winnipeg Central Global Market needs volunteers to help with market setup or take-down (must be able to lift some weight, including upstairs and downstairs). The market takes place in Central Park on Saturdays. Setup duties: help vendors move tables, chairs and canopies from Knox United Church to Central Park, and help set up canopies. Take-down duties: help vendors move equipment from the park to church basement. Any Saturday until Sept. 14. Email winnipegcentralglobalmarket@gmail.com or call 204-999-2840.
The Canadian Cancer Society is seeking volunteers for its planning committee organizing CIBC’s Run for the Cure on Oct. 6. There are openings for volunteer engagement, registration and stage management. To apply, email Vanessa at volunteer@mb.cancer.ca or go to wfp.to/dtN.
Misericordia Health Centre is seeking volunteers to help residents attend spiritual health services within the centre. Shifts are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 10-11:30 a.m. A detailed orientation is provided. Apply online at misericordia.mb.ca, email volunteer@misericordia.mb.ca or call 204-788-8132 for more information.
The Costume Museum of Canada houses more than 35,000 items of historical clothing and accessories. It is in need of volunteers to help with data entry, costume-collection maintenance, and evaluation/use of donations. Call 204-989-7200.
STARS air ambulance is looking for volunteers to help at a variety of events across Manitoba. Events might range from booths to golf tournaments, and all help raise funds to support STARS in providing care to patients across the Prairies. For more information, email cbigelow@stars.ca.
The Canadian Red Cross is seeking volunteers. For more information, go to redcross.ca/ volunteer or call 1-844-818-2155.
The Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival is seeking another 150 volunteers to help patrons and performers, making sure everyone has an enjoyable experience. Volunteering with the Fringe has benefits, including complimentary tickets. Volunteers age 12 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Apply at winnipegfringe.com.
