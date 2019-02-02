Powerlifting competition about more than brute strength

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

As the crowd at Brickhouse Gym roared encouragement, Girard pressed with all his strength. The bar rose an inch or two off his pectoral muscles, but no further. Within an instant, vigilant spotters on either side had relieved Girard of the heavy barbell, and the next competitor was called to the bench.

Roger Girard settled his massive frame onto the weight bench, squaring his body under the barbell. He gripped the bar, arched his back, flexed, and gently eased the 115-kilogram load down to his chest.

Roger Girard settled his massive frame onto the weight bench, squaring his body under the barbell. He gripped the bar, arched his back, flexed, and gently eased the 115-kilogram load down to his chest.

Then came the hard part.

"Press," called the referee.

As the crowd at Brickhouse Gym roared encouragement, Girard pressed with all his strength. The bar rose an inch or two off his pectoral muscles, but no further. Within an instant, vigilant spotters on either side had relieved Girard of the heavy barbell, and the next competitor was called to the bench.

Catching his breath after his mighty attempt, Girard wasn’t discouraged. The 115 kilogram weight (about 2531/2 pounds) was his personal best for bench press, so he had done it before. Plus, he’d already beaten his personal best in the squat competition, lifting 1621/2 kilograms (roughly 364 pounds).

Reetu Chahal is a member of the part of the Barbenders Powerlifting Team, which competes in the Special Olympics. (Mikaela Mackenzie / Winnipeg Free Press)

"Every time you have a rep, whether you make it or you fail, you learn something from it," said the retired Winnipeg police officer. "So I know what I have to do next time."

Girard was one of 57 competitors at the fourth-annual Brickhouse Power Challenge on Saturday, an event sanctioned by the Manitoba Powerlifting Association. Each lifter tried to lift as much as possible in three attempts at each of three different manoeuvres: squat, bench press and deadlift.

It wasn’t just beefy ex-cops competing in the all-day event at Brickhouse’s King Edward Street location, powerlifters of all stripes joined in, including 17 women.

"If we went back 10, 20 years you would think of powerlifting and it would all be just big, brutish guys that look like they can’t fit through the door, with bad attitudes and stuff," said Brickhouse Gym co-owner Paul Taylor, who served as co-director of the meet.

"(Now) you see a lot more people you wouldn’t even know are powerlifters, and then all of a sudden they show up and they deadlift three times their bodyweight."

Saturday’s 57 powerlifters included three members of Manitoba’s Barbenders Powerlifting Team, which competes in the Special Olympics.

The Brickhouse Power Challenge featured competitors trying to lift as much as possible in three attempts at squat, bench press and deadlift. (Mikaela Mackenzie / Winnipeg Free Press)

"It’s awesome," said Jacqueline Mazur, one of the coaches for the Special Olympics powerlifters.

"I think, for them, it really shows them that they can compete just like everyone else. They’re not separated, and it’s not just for Special Olympics athletes."

That kind of inclusivity is inspiring, said Mazur.

"When you look around the room, there’s people who are young, who are old, who have done this for 20 years, (for whom) this is their very first one... As a coach for Special Olympics, it makes me proud that people are willing to give them this opportunity too. They’re not turning us away from the competition."

Powerlifter Jocelynn Johnson, who is deaf, also said she felt welcome at Saturday’s meet, her first lifting competition ever. (Her goal for the day, she joked, was "not to die.") The referees were especially co-operative about adapting to her needs, Johnson said.

"I don’t think there’s been any other deaf competitors in Manitoba who’ve done this, so it’s all new to them," said Johnson, interpreted by her husband and fellow powerlifter Adrian Johnson.

Brickhouse Gym co-owner Paul Taylor believes the sport is character-building and transcends into other aspects of life. (Mikaela Mackenzie / Winnipeg Free Press)

"It’s all good. I’m hoping that I can encourage more deaf people to start doing this kind of thing."

Manitoba’s powerlifting community is particularly welcoming, Taylor said.

"Everybody is super encouraging and supportive," he said.

"Let’s say you have a class of five competitors, they’re all competing against each other. As each one goes up to do their lift, it’s like the rest of his competition will cheer him on. It’s super inviting."

Plus, the community is growing, Taylor said. Eleven or 12 people competed in the first Brickhouse Power Challenge four years ago, but the 57 competitors this year comprised the largest event in the history of Manitoba powerlifting.

Taylor has his own theory on the apparent growth of competitive powerlifting in Manitoba.

"I think that people are appreciating the importance of being strong, just in life," he said.

"It’s not just how much weight you can lift, but it’s character-building. The average individual who might not fancy themselves as ‘strong’ can always become a stronger, better version of themself. And if they can use weightlifting as the vehicle, it empowers them and transcends into other aspects of their life."

