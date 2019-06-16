Pregnant runners cross finish line

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
Along the smooth route of the Manitoba Marathon, there were a few bumps — baby bumps, that is. A relay team made up of five pregnant women joined together to have fun and exercise.
Team representative and practising physician, Reesa Simmonds, said research has shown the benefits of exercising while pregnant.
"Probably as far as a normal, uncomplicated pregnancy goes, the worst thing somebody could do would be to remain sedentary," Simmonds said.
"So I think we’re just living what the current recommendations are and we’re trying to enjoy it.
"In the context of pregnancy, what changes it that there’s zero push, there’s zero expectation, as long as you’re putting one foot in front of the next and it feels good… that’s all you have to aim for," Simmonds said.
Fellow teammate Maddie Fontaine said it seems as though everyone likes to have an opinion on how pregnancy should be handled.
"If you’re not an obstetrician, you don’t get to tell me what to do," Fontaine said. "Running is good for me and I’m just going to keep doing it."
Simmonds searched on social media for fellow pregnant runners who wanted to participate in the relay; however, she said there wasn’t much interest.
"Not even a comment or a like," she said.
Eventually, by word of mouth and workplace connections, she was able to recruit a team.
Simmonds, who is 32 weeks pregnant, pulled together a team that includes Fontaine, who is 28 weeks pregnant; Ashly Reyes, 23 weeks pregnant; Marie Lospe, 21 weeks pregnant; and Breanne Peters, 17 weeks pregnant.
While most team members had experience running marathons, some had never run while pregnant.
Lospe, who has done 10-kilometre runs on and off for a few years, said she hopes her participation helps motivate other pregnant women.
"I feel that, especially for our mental health, it’s super important to stay fit and active. It helps us better for postpartum stuff, to bounce back quicker, stay healthy and to be role models for our kids," Lospe said.
While many marathon participants race against the clock, these moms just wanted to complete the relay.
"The goal really is just to get all 10 of us across the line," Reyes said in an interview last week before the run.
While running on Sunday, Reyes said she received a lot of encouragement during her leg of of the race.
Want to get a head start on your day?
Get the day’s breaking stories, weather forecast, and more sent straight to your inbox every morning.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.