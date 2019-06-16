June 17, 2019

Winnipeg
13° C, Overcast

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2019 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Pregnant runners cross finish line

By: Nadya Pankiw 
Posted: 06/16/2019 4:57 PM | Last Modified: 06/16/2019 9:39 PM | Updates | Comments:

Reesa Simmonds, part of an all-pregnant relay team, approaches the finish line of the Manitoba Marathon Sunday. Trevor Hagan / Winnipeg Free Press

Reesa Simmonds, part of an all-pregnant relay team, approaches the finish line of the Manitoba Marathon Sunday. Trevor Hagan / Winnipeg Free Press

Along the smooth route of the Manitoba Marathon, there were a few bumps — baby bumps, that is. A relay team made up of five pregnant women joined together to have fun and exercise.

Team representative and practising physician, Reesa Simmonds, said research has shown the benefits of exercising while pregnant.

“Probably as far as a normal, uncomplicated pregnancy goes, the worst thing somebody could do would be to remain sedentary,” Simmonds said.

“So I think we’re just living what the current recommendations are and we’re trying to enjoy it.

Get the full story.
No credit card required. Cancel anytime.

Join free for 30 days

After that, pay as little as $0.99 per month for the best local news coverage in Manitoba.

 

Already a subscriber?

Log in

Keep reading free:

I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL agreement.

 

Already have an account?

Log in here »

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Mon to Sat Delivery

Pay

$34.36

per month

  • Includes all benefits of All Access Digital
  • 6-day delivery of our award-winning newspaper
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

Along the smooth route of the Manitoba Marathon, there were a few bumps — baby bumps, that is. A relay team made up of five pregnant women joined together to have fun and exercise.

Team representative and practising physician, Reesa Simmonds, said research has shown the benefits of exercising while pregnant.

"Probably as far as a normal, uncomplicated pregnancy goes, the worst thing somebody could do would be to remain sedentary," Simmonds said.

"So I think we’re just living what the current recommendations are and we’re trying to enjoy it.

"In the context of pregnancy, what changes it that there’s zero push, there’s zero expectation, as long as you’re putting one foot in front of the next and it feels good… that’s all you have to aim for," Simmonds said.

Fellow teammate Maddie Fontaine said it seems as though everyone likes to have an opinion on how pregnancy should be handled.

Ashly Reyes, Reesa Simmonds and Breanne Peters, part of an all-pregnant relay team, gather at the finish line Sunday. (Trevor Hagan / Winnipeg Free Press)

Ashly Reyes, Reesa Simmonds and Breanne Peters, part of an all-pregnant relay team, gather at the finish line Sunday. (Trevor Hagan / Winnipeg Free Press)

"If you’re not an obstetrician, you don’t get to tell me what to do," Fontaine said. "Running is good for me and I’m just going to keep doing it."

Simmonds searched on social media for fellow pregnant runners who wanted to participate in the relay; however, she said there wasn’t much interest.

"Not even a comment or a like," she said.

Eventually, by word of mouth and workplace connections, she was able to recruit a team.

Simmonds, who is 32 weeks pregnant, pulled together a team that includes Fontaine, who is 28 weeks pregnant; Ashly Reyes, 23 weeks pregnant; Marie Lospe, 21 weeks pregnant; and Breanne Peters, 17 weeks pregnant.

While most team members had experience running marathons, some had never run while pregnant.

Lospe, who has done 10-kilometre runs on and off for a few years, said she hopes her participation helps motivate other pregnant women.

Pregnant marathoners Ashly Reyes (from left), Maddie Fontaine, Breanne Peters, Reesa Simmonds (and her daughter Jordan) and Marie Lospe pose with their numbers for Sunday's marathon. (Phil Hossack / Winnipeg Free Press)

Pregnant marathoners Ashly Reyes (from left), Maddie Fontaine, Breanne Peters, Reesa Simmonds (and her daughter Jordan) and Marie Lospe pose with their numbers for Sunday's marathon. (Phil Hossack / Winnipeg Free Press)

"I feel that, especially for our mental health, it’s super important to stay fit and active. It helps us better for postpartum stuff, to bounce back quicker, stay healthy and to be role models for our kids," Lospe said.

While many marathon participants race against the clock, these moms just wanted to complete the relay.

"The goal really is just to get all 10 of us across the line," Reyes said in an interview last week before the run.

While running on Sunday, Reyes said she received a lot of encouragement during her leg of of the race.

"People were giving me a thumbs-up and I heard one lady say, ‘Well if she’s doing it, I gotta run!’ so it was really good," Reyes said.

As Simmonds entered the stadium at the tail end of the relay, fans cheered when they noticed her bulging stomach and a "baby on board" sign she had pinned to her sports bra.

"Typically, I run full marathons, so I’m a total mess coming in, but this was just a taste of it and it was just fantastic to be able to have a baby on board and feel good about it," Simmonds said.

This isn’t the first time Simmonds has raced with a baby on board. In 2016, Simmonds carried her 83-day-old son David across the finish line at the Manitoba Marathon.

It took the team about five hours to complete the relay.

nadya.pankiw@freepress.mb.ca

Related Items

Photo Galleries

Articles

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

History

Updated on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 9:39 PM CDT: Edited

You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us