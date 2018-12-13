Proposal for mandatory bike registration moves to committee

A proposal for mandatory bike registration has been referred to a council committee for consideration.
The proposal from Coun. Ross Eadie to have mandatory bike registration at retailers was raised at Thursday’s council meeting but procedure requires the plan to be vetted first by the protection, community services and parks committee.
The city established a voluntary online bike registry in April but it’s not well used and not much help to police who try to identify stolen bikes.
Eadie (Mynarski) believes mandatory registration when bikes are purchased will act as a deterrent to theft and make a dint in the illegal sale of methamphetamines. Bike have increasingly become targets for meth addicts, who flip them to dealers in exchange for a hit of meth, who in turn sell them at a discount.
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) seconded Eadie’s motion.
The committee will consider the proposal at its Jan. 9 meeting.
