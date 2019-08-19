Pushing pedals for a noble cause

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

Mann-O’Hara has volunteered with the MS Society for more than 20 years and has helped out with the rides for more than 10 years. She leads the route marshal team.

“I really enjoy volunteering at the ride,” Heather Mann-O’Hara says. “It’s just about having fun, and if you can have fun and make the participants have fun, then I think it’s a win-win situation.”

The MS Society’s Manitoba division is expecting about 400 participants for the Aug. 24-25 ride, which raises money for research and programs for people living with MS.

"My job is to take care of the people who have volunteered and make sure their needs are met," she says.

Mann-O’Hara has two cousins who have MS, which is one of her motivations for volunteering.

Currie Gillespie also has a cousin living with MS.

Gillespie first got involved with the event 12 years ago and says it’s the staff, cyclists and volunteers that keep him coming back.

"It feels like a family," he says.

Gillespie leads the training rides for the MS Bike program, providing education and tips to riders to ensure they are ready for the event.

He is also part of the bike patrol during the event, making sure everyone is safe.

Gillespie’s passion for bicycles has been key to his recovery from the brain aneurysm he suffered 25 years ago.

The aneurysm left Gillespie partially paralyzed for a time. He had to relearn how to walk, talk and write. "Cycling gave me my life back," he says. "The spinoff to that is I’m healthier and in better physical shape than I was before I had my brain hemorrhage."

Like Gillespie and Mann-O’Hara, Jeannine Rozzi volunteers at the ride because she knows someone living with MS: her daughter Stephanie.

Jeannine and Stephanie are part of Rozzi’s Riders, a team of cyclists and volunteers that have raised more than $17,600 so far this year.

That makes them some of the event’s top fundraisers.

Jeannine volunteers her time helping with site setup, cleaning up after meals and providing support and encouragement to riders.

"The fact that I am supporting my daughter is the biggest thing I get out of it," she says. "I’m very proud of her. She is my hero."

The event in Gimli this weekend is one of 20 bike tours the MS Society is organizing across Canada this year.

A second Manitoba ride will take place Sept. 7-8 in Riding Mountain.

Between the two Manitoba events, organizers hope to raise $475,000.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Gimli event can contact Mariell Barratt, development co-ordinator at the MS Society’s Manitoba office. Phone 204-943-9595 or email mariell.barratt@mssociety.ca.

People who are interested in volunteering at the Riding Mountain event can email volunteer.mb@mssociety.ca.

"MS Bike is set to be the largest fundraiser for the MS Society in Canada this year," Barratt says. "We just absolutely could not pull off an event of this scale without the volunteers who come."

If you know a special volunteer, please contact aaron.epp@gmail.com.