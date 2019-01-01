'Race to the warmth': annual Polar Bare runners brave cold once more

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

"I started doing the run about three years ago, after I heard about it through the running community from a couple crazy friends. They said: 'You've got to come out new year's morning and strip down to your skivvies and break-in the new year,'" said Jason Bruce, one of this year's participants.

On New Year's Day, the runners gather for a brisk race around the park in the morning cold, with the idea being to make the trek wearing very little clothing.

The Polar Bare Run has been held annually at the Winnipeg park for more than a decade, although no one involved Tuesday seemed to know when it started. (It dates to at least the early 2000s.)

The new year got off to a frosty start for a group of local runners gathered at Assiniboine Park to brave the elements as barely clothed as possible.

MIKAELA MACKENZIE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS David Fielder runs in swim trunks despite the extreme cold warning at the annual New Year's Day Polar Bare Run Tuesday.

'If you're a runner you're kind of crazy anyways, so it's fun. It's chilly. It's a good group of people, and there's a great local running community with everyone here to support you. It's a lot of fun, a lot of laughs' — runner Jason Bruce, who joined the Polar Bare Run three years ago

Roughly 60 people gathered inside the warming centre at the Assiniboine Park duck pond Tuesday morning, most wearing underwear or light running gear, with a few costumes thrown into the mix.

The race has two routes: a shorter 550-metre leg, or the longer 700-metre loop. The temperature at race time was -26.9 C.

"If you're a runner, you're kind of crazy anyways, so it's fun. It's chilly. It's a good group of people, and there's a great local running community with everyone here to support you. It's a lot of fun, a lot of laughs," said Bruce, who also organizes donations for Siloam Mission as part of the event.

"I wouldn't really say it's a race, but everyone tries to get in as quick as you can. It's a race to the warmth, I guess. But when you're running it, you kind of forget about the cold, and everyone is just having fun with it. It's enough to wake you up in the morning, that's for sure."

The event was founded by a couple who had moved to Winnipeg from Victoria. They decided a brisk run would be a better start to the new year than a polar bear dip.

When the couple moved away from the city, they informally passed on the event to some friends in the local running community, including Aldo Furlan. He helps pull the event together each year, although he said it kind of happens naturally.

"It's not sponsored by the Manitoba Running Association or anything like that. I just put some notices up on Facebook and spread it around a couple different running groups. It's really just a word-of-mouth thing," Furlan said.

"I think it's a love of running that brings people out each year. Plus, it's something exciting and fun to do on New Year's Day that reminds you you're alive."

Shortly after 9 a.m., the runners left the warming centre — yelling and cheering as they exited the door out into the cold — to begin the race around the duck pond. The sun was rising in the crisp blue sky, and their breaths could be seen hanging in the air as they ran.

First back inside the warming centre was Chris Wiebe, who's been participating in the event for a few years.

"My lips are going a little numb," he said, trying to catch his breath. "The glasses are fogged up, but they were fine until I got inside. It wasn't too bad, even though this is one of the colder ones."

ryan.thorpe@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @rk_thorpe