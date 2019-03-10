River trail breaks record during long cold winter

Hardy Winnipeggers may have suffered brutally cold conditions for weeks, but they now have the reward they so richly deserve — the river trail at The Forks has smashed the record for the number of days it has been open.

Forks spokeswoman Chelsea Thomson confirmed that on Friday, the trail tied the record of 72 days that had stood for about 14 years, but on Saturday a record of 73 days was set.

In fact, Thomson said that record was bested again on Sunday and would only increase each day the trail is open.

But, Thomson admitted, the trail’s days are likely numbered. And with Environment Canada forecasting highs of 1 C on Tuesday, 1 C on Wednesday and -1 C on Thursday, it could be closed sooner rather than later.