Street racing probed in Pembina Highway crash

"Right now, we are investigating whether it is speeding or not or if it was street racing," Const. Jay Murray said Monday.

They are asking for the public's help to determine what caused the white, four-door sedan to crash.

Officers are investigating the single vehicle collision on Pembina Highway near Ducharme Avenue around 12:55 p.m.

Murray said officers have spoken with the occupants of another vehicle, a black two-door sedan that may have been heading in the same direction as the white vehicle.

"We don't believe the black sedan is involved in the collision, but as part of the circumstances leading up to it, we are investigating," he said.

"That's one of the reasons why we want the public to give us a picture of what happened there. And if someone has dash cam footage, that would help. We've had some fatal crashes caught on video and it really helps us find out what happened."

Murray said motorists should never race.

"Not only are you a risk to yourselves, you also are risking others. There is an additional risk you could collide with other vehicles."

Manitoba Public Insurance spokesman Brian Smiley would not comment on this collision.

But Smiley said there are long term and expensive consequences if someone is convicted of being involving in street racing.

"If there is a conviction, the demerits are from 10 to 15 depending on if there is death or serious injuries," he said. "You can also receive a licence suspension of one to five years. It is a wide range."

Smiley said street racing is a tough offence to prove because either a police officer must witness it, or there must be significant evidence.

"But whether it is street racing or just driving at a high speed down a high-traffic street, there is a very good chance of a collision and possibly fatalities," he said.

"Just excessive speed increases the risk of collisions and fatalities or life-changing injuries. Don't do it."

kevin.rollason@freepress.mb.ca