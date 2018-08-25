Best tree-climbers on the Prairies descend on Winnipeg to ascend giant Elm

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

The ascending event was Antonation’s first of five for the day. “I’ve got four more to go. It’s going to be a long day,” he said, slightly short of breath. The top climbers of Saturday’s competition will compete today for the highest branch.

The championship, which runs through today, brings 40 of the best climbers from across the prairies to vie for the top spot.

Jesse Antonation moves quickly.

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Jesse Antonation scrambles up a rope ascending to ring a bell in a timed event Saturday Morning at the International Society of Aboriculture Prairie Chapter's 25th annual Tree Climbing Championship.

Antonation is humble about it, but he’s got a good shot — he was the men’s champion at last year’s competition, earning him the right to represent the prairies at the International Tree Climbing Championships earlier this month.

The best male and female climbers from today’s championship will get the same chance next year as Antonation did this year.

Other events include a simulated work station where climbers go from limb to limb, and a rescue scenario where they need to reach a dummy and lower it to safety.

Antonation works as a licensed arborist by day — a demanding and dangerous job, but one he enjoys. "In a setting like this, it is a lot of fun. Day to day, this is one of the most dangerous professions next to crabfishermen."

Thirty-year veteran Dwayne Neustaeter, the event’s head technician, knows how dangerous it can be. Once, he was standing with his feet planted into the trunk of a cottonwood tree, chainsaw in hand, making a notch on part of the trunk. There was a rope rigged around the section of tree that he was meant to push it over while a person on the ground slowly lowered it.

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Jordyn Dyck backs across a traverse between the upper limbs of a giant Elm.

However, the groundsmen held the rope a little too tight, and the several-hundred pound piece of wood slammed into the trunk he was standing on. It knocked him unconscious. "I was injured quite well," he said with a laugh.

Despite the dangers, he seems to love the work. He works as a trainer with Arboriculture Canada — and his son, DJ, has been climbing most of his life. He’s in his early 20s now, but this year is his first competition.

"I’m going to win," said the younger Neustaeter with a big smile. "It’s super fun but it’s hard work."

He describes the work as industrial athletics.

Dwayne Neustaeter said most people get into the job by accident. "A friend, relative or someone they know needs help at a tree company... they chip brush and see climbers and trucks and say this looks cool," he said. "A certain percentage of them never leave."

Even with the risk of death, climbers love their jobs, Neustaeter said.

"It’s a weird thing about trees and people — it’s a deep connection people have with trees," he said. "It’s an outdoor job, it’s exhilarating, it’s fun and exciting, it has an element of danger — doing things that others would dare not attempt — there’s a pride and a thrill that comes with that."

erik.pindera@freepress.mb.ca

