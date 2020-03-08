Women in sports inspire next generation with their stories

Before she became an Olympic champion and one of the greatest hockey players in Canadian history, Sami Jo Small was a five-year-old girl in Winnipeg who simply wanted a chance to play.

She was the only girl on the ice when her parents first signed her up. Back then, in the early 1980s, it wasn’t common or acceptable for a girl to play, she says.

Small was cut from boys teams, not for a lack of skill but because she was a girl, she told a group of young girls and women at a panel on gender equality at Bell MTS Place Saturday, a day ahead of International Women’s Day.

Sadly, her experience wasn’t unique: in the world of athletics, women’s sports often get short shrift, and for women and girls, there are added barriers to success in their chosen pursuits that men simply don’t have to deal with.

For Sara Orlesky, a reporter with TSN who covers the Winnipeg Jets, that meant fighting hard to be taken seriously as a sports journalist in a male-dominated field.

"I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a sports broadcaster," she said. Orlesky’s parents supported her dream, but her mom was cautious, telling her daughter that not many people get to work in such a competitive field.

Orlesky understood, but told the audience that she wasn’t discouraged. "Someone is going to do this job. So, why not me?" she said.

Speakers and attendees pose for a group photos after the panel discussion on gender equality hosted by the Manitoba Moose. (Daniel Crump / Winnipeg Free Press)

That’s the same attitude that helped Venla Hovi become a professional hockey player, an Olympian, and a coach with the Winnipeg Jets hockey development program.

When she was a young player, parents of boys on her team in Finland would complain she was taking their sons’ playing time, as if they were more deserving than she was. A few years later, when she was 12, Hovi was playing competitively against women twice her age.

Norva Riddell, the senior vice-president of sales with True North Sports and Entertainment, has also found incredible success in a male-dominated field, and told the audience that when she started her career over 20 years ago, she was often one of the only women in the room.

"I am really encouraged with how things are evolving," she said.

While the women talked, the young girls in the audience listened intently.

Ten-year-old Bella Diotte, who plays soccer, said the talk inspired her.

"I feel like any girl can do anything, and nobody can judge you for who you are," she said.

In the concourse of the arena, the women said hello and chatted with the kids, taking selfies and group photos.

Julia Dunford receives a signed hockey card Saturday from former national women’s hockey team goaltender Sami Jo Small following a discussion on gender equality at Bell MTS Place. (Daniel Crump / Winnipeg Free Press)

Small brought out her Olympic gold medals, giving the kids a chance to see where hard work and perseverance can lead.

Nine-year-old Hope Gervais, an aspiring Olympic gymnast, got her Team Canada jersey signed by Small, and said the panellists made her feel like her dreams weren’t so crazy after all.

"It doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or a girl," she said. "People don’t have the right to say you can’t do something."

Want to get a head start on your day? Get the day’s breaking stories, weather forecast, and more sent straight to your inbox every morning. Sign Up I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL agreement.

Her sister Vienna, 11, a burgeoning figure skater, got to hold one of Small’s medals. "It felt heavy, and very golden," she said.

Nearby, five-year-old Julie Dunford was waddling around in a green Timbits hockey jersey.

At intermission of Saturday’s Manitoba Moose game, Dunford and her ringette teammates would get to play on the ice in front of the entire Bell MTS Place crowd.

She was excited, but a little bit nervous to skate on such a big rink for the first time.

Key word: first.

ben.waldman@freepress.mb.ca