Winnipegger brings home gold from Dwarf Games

“I’ve been competing (internationally) for six years and this is the first time I’ve won gold. I’m so happy and excited,” Bhagria said Friday, not long after he stepped off the plane from San Francisco, where the multi-sport, coed games were held June 29 to July 4.

He has added the two gold medals to his career total of six silver and nine bronze in international competitions.

The 24-year-old became a double gold medallist at the 2019 Dwarf National Games and has plans to bring the hardware to help motivate the young athletes he mentors, and also to shine the medals up to show his customers at work.

"I’ve been competing (internationally) for six years and this is the first time I’ve won gold. I’m so happy and excited," Bhagria said Friday, not long after he stepped off the plane from San Francisco, where the multi-sport, coed games were held June 29 to July 4.

"This was a huge moment for me. At first, I was just in shock because I’ve been close before, but I had always lost."

Bhagria won his first gold medal Monday with his flag-football team in a 26-15 victory. He won his second gold medal on Tuesday when he was a key player in a come-from-behind 3-1 final victory in soccer. His team was losing 1-0 until he assisted on the tying goal and scored the third goal.

He and his team capped off the event with bronze in basketball on Wednesday.

Bhagria, who is 4-1, was born with achondroplasia, a genetic condition that restricts the growth of bones. A determined athlete, he competed in sports during high school at Dakota Collegiate with much taller athletes in sports such as soccer and ultimate (disc sport).

He said events such as the Dwarf National Games give him the rare opportunity to compete on a level playing field with other athletes of his stature.

"For the young kids growing up, I’m a mentor for them at the conventions we have in Manitoba with the Little People of Manitoba. I talk with them about my experiences and what I’ve achieved and what they should do to compete in the games as well," Bhagria said, noting he works with six to eight children in Manitoba living with dwarfism.

"I talk to them a lot about their experiences in school and how they get bullied and help them with that. I tell them you can’t listen to any of that and just keep doing what you’re doing. When you become older, it stops eventually."

He said sport has been empowering in his life.

"Sport can be a huge factor in showing people what you are capable of doing," he said. "Without sports, I would be nothing. I got bullied growing up, but sports was where I could show people what I can do. If I didn’t have sports, I don’t know what I’d be doing right now, besides working."

Bhagria works three jobs: at the Osborne Village Liquor Mart, Nicolino’s restaurant and as a promoter.

"Being a little person, you’re going to run into bullying everywhere you go, but people in Winnipeg are so nice to me. They know what I can do now. People don’t call ‘the dwarf,’ they call me by my name," Bhagria said. "People have told me they know I’m an athlete and they’ve seen me in the paper. I think I am breaking stereotypes."

He was a member of Team Canada at the 2013 and 2017 World Dwarf Games, where he also competed in soccer, track, basketball, boccia and badminton. He made Canadian sports history in 2018 when he was one of three Canadians for the 11-player North America soccer team at the first Dwarf World Cup in Buenos Aires.

