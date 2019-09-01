September 2, 2019

Photos of the month: August 2019

Posted: 09/1/2019 6:00 PM

In a blink of an eye, summer 2019 is nearing to an end. To go with the onward march toward autumn, there is still lots of football, both amatuer and pro, left to be played. Pre-season NHL hockey is just around the corner and school starts up again.

August proved fruitful for our staff photographers. Here's one last look at the most interesting images the month had to offer.

MIKE SUDOMA / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>Ty gets up close and personal in front of the lens as he waits to catch some baseball action at the Goldeyes Bark at the Park event at Shaw Park Saturday afternoon August 18, 2019.</p>
MIKE SUDOMA / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>Carl (left) and Molly (right) share a quick interaction before the Goldeyes game Saturday afternoon August 18, 2019.</p>
JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>The Pooja’s Dance Academy performs at the India pavilion at Folklorama in Winnipeg Sunday, August 4, 2019. </p>
MIKE APORIUS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>Juggler Vladimir Pestov, 25, performs as Cali, a half-lizard, half-man character in Cirque du Soleil’s production of Amaluna, which runs in Winnipeg from Sept. 14 to Oct. 20. Pestov was in Winnipeg for a media day resentation Tuesday, August 20, 2019.</p>
MIKE DEAL / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>Campers practicing how to recover from being flipped over the day before heading out on a backcountry canoe trip at Camp Whiteshell, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Campers taking part in the Youth Leadership summer camp at the Tim Horton Camp Whiteshell get ready for their backcountry canoe trip. Many of the campers are in their fourth year of the Tim Horton summer camp program and they will be spending six days canoeing and portaging over 90 kms in Manitoba’s backcountry. They will learn life skills such as cooking, orienteering with a map and compass, teamwork, and the experience of dealing with challenging situations.</p>
MIKAELA MACKENZIE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>One of the mechanical rooms at the Great West Life building at 60 Osborne St. N in Winnipeg on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. </p>
PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS </p><p>Bassist Steve Harris and Iron Maiden at the Bell/MTS Centre Wednesday August 27, 2019.</p>
MIKE DEAL / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>Manitoba PC Party leader Brian Pallister says his government would repeal legislation restricting Sunday and holiday shopping if re-elected in September during a news conference held at the Dakota Family Foods Friday morning, August 23, 2019.</p>
JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>Emergency personnel attend to a fatal train/truck incident on the Headingley train bridge Monday, August 26, 2019. </p>
PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>Calgary Stampeder Running Back Terry Williams goes down in a sea of blue Thursday evening at IG Field, Thursday, August 8, 2019.</p>
SASHA SEFTER / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Kenny Lawler (89) gets tossed in the air by Calgary Stampeders defensive back Royce Metchie (16) during a game against at IG Field on Thursday night, August 8, 2019.</p>
PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS </p><p>St. Boniface's Kyle Becker (yellow shirt) slams his head into the gravel at second base in a three-way collision with Elmwood Giant's Owen Harms (32) and Zach Delaquis (42) in the bottom of the third inning Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Whittier Park.</p>
PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS </p><p>Field maintenance teams move stencils as they paint the NFL lines onto IG Field Tuesday, August 20, 2019. This was done in preparation for a pre-season game two days later between the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders.</p>
PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>Green Bay Packer Chandon Sullivan (39) slams into Oakland Raider Keelan Doss (89) during NFL pre-seaon action at IG Field in Winnipeg, Thursday, August 22, 2019. Sullivan took a penalty for pass interference on the play.</p>

