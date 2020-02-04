Kids’ book inspired by desire to own our stories

Sirissa Rawlins is a woman whose passion for her culture bubbles up in her words and emotions as she explains why writing Miss’ Market Friends was the most important work of her life after giving birth to her four children, ranging in age from five to 21 years old. (She is also the proud grandmother of a toddler.)

Sirissa migrated from St. Kitts and Nevis to Canada in 2002, giving up her career as a news anchor and reporter at Nevis Television. She then completed Red River College’s creative communications program.

SUPPLIED PHOTO Sirissa Rawlins-Sabourin has written a kids’ storybook called Miss’ Market Friends, which evokes memories of her childhood in St. Kitts and Nevis.

"The confidence in myself to design and write this book came from completing the course," she said.

Miss’ Market Friends is a packaged set of a storybook, activity book and colouring book, based on Sirissa’ s experience growing up in St. Kitts — but she used her five-year-old daughter Azalea’s character to represent her in the book.

"Caribbean mothers are different from North American mothers. I had to make a lot of adjustment to integrate and settle in Canada. I did not always feel the pride of where I came from; you can easily get lost in the sea of a new culture, especially one that is as overwhelming as Western culture," Sirissa said.

"Even more important, in this current climate, where everyone is fighting against each other to self-identify and claim their cultural roots, I felt an urgency to write the stories based on my culture for my children and children with black and Caribbean heritage."

Sirissa insists that we have to write our own stories. Writing the book and drawing the pictures to go with it became therapeutic for her. She started the day her divorce was finalized.

She also involved her children in the process.

"I had meetings with my children and my then 14-year-old daughter helped with the main character, Zaelly Rose.

"In this book, Zaelly Rose has six animal friends — a monkey, a pelican, a donkey, a Honeybee a frog and a turtle. The pelican is the national bird of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Sirissa found a New York-based Caribbean publisher, McBride Stories, to publish the storybook.

The president-elect for the Congress of Black Women, Manitoba, Sirissa is a woman with a strong self-image.

"I wrote this book with a specific and narrow target audience. It is set in St. Kitts and Nevis and targeted to Caribbean children, but anyone interested in learning about Caribbean culture would find it interesting," she said.

"I am hoping that one day it will be part of the syllabus in St. Kitts and Nevis schools. I am planning to write a series for each Caribbean island. Each series would have a set of seven stories based on the same characters."

St. Kitts and Nevis is a two-island nation situated between the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea. It is mountainous, with lovely beaches and boasts rainforests, green vervet monkeys and a scattering of dormant volcanos. Many tourists attest to the beauty and tranquility of these islands.

If you are interested in the Miss’ Market Friends package, it will cost you under $30 for the three items. Check out Miss’ Market Friends’ Facebook page and message Sirissa.

Beatrice Watson is a community correspondent for Fort Rouge.