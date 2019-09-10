September 12, 2019

NDP's Adrien Sala takes St. James

Posted: 09/10/2019 9:52 PM

Manitoba NDP candidate Adrien Sala will be the new MLA for St. James, the Free Press projected Tuesday night.

Sala took nearly 47 per cent of votes in the riding as of 10:00 p.m. CT, with 27 of 41 polls reporting.

"I think the team ran a great campaign, and people in St. James responded to the message and are wanting to stop these cuts to healthcare and education," said Sala on Tuesday night.

Sala's new constituents should expect "someone who's going to go and fight against the cuts that we've been seeing," he added before thanking his opponents.

Adrien Sala, at NDP HQ Tuesday evening, won the St. James riding.

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS

Adrien Sala, at NDP HQ Tuesday evening, won the St. James riding.

"I think (PC candidate) Michelle Richard, (Liberal) Bernd Hohne and (Green) Jeff Buhse all ran great campaigns," he said.

Progressive Conservative runner-up Michelle Richard of the Progressive Conservatives congratulated Sala.

"We had a tremendous team behind us, and the opportunity to be a part of the PC team was really, really exciting for me," said Richard. "I'm definitely happy that I've done it."

