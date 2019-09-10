NDP's Adrien Sala takes St. James

Manitoba NDP candidate Adrien Sala will be the new MLA for St. James, the Free Press projected Tuesday night.

Sala took nearly 47 per cent of votes in the riding as of 10:00 p.m. CT, with 27 of 41 polls reporting.

"I think the team ran a great campaign, and people in St. James responded to the message and are wanting to stop these cuts to healthcare and education," said Sala on Tuesday night.

Sala's new constituents should expect "someone who's going to go and fight against the cuts that we've been seeing," he added before thanking his opponents.