O'Shea has earned new deal... but will he stay or will he go?

O’Shea has instilled in this franchise a certain identity — they play in-your-face football like he did as a player. We’ll see whether or not they can repeat the performance against the Riders this Sunday, but I like their chances.

O’Shea and his staff put together a stellar game plan to beat the Stamps and the players went out an executed it — to near perfection in the second half. For my money, that was one of the most well-coached games I’ve seen from the Bombers in a long time.

It’s been my contention that the coaching has been better than the managing, but I think both were on full display on Sunday.

There’s no telling what a loss would have meant to the future of the Kyle Walters / Mike O’Shea tandem, but I’d suggest the win dispels any notion the pair will be cut loose. The question now will be, will O’Shea decide to come back?

The Bombers beat the Stamps in Calgary in a playoff game — that my friend is a very new storyline.

Hello there, how are you? No shortage of sports news in River City these days — you keeping up?

If he did decide to head to the Argos, I’ve got no problem with the team maintaining a sense of continuity and promoting Paul Lapolice to head coach — you’d think sooner or later someone is going to snag Lapo as their head coach.

I don’t know why anyone would want to work for the Argos, unless they toss millions of dollars at you — it would then be awfully hard to resist.

The buzz is that perhaps he’ll be lured back to Toronto by Pinball Clemons, who has been tasked with trying to right the Argos ship. Maybe Pinball would even let O’Shea be the GM and coach. They threw a lot of money at Marc Trestman — perhaps they will do the same with O’Shea, who was lots of ties to southern Ontario.

What — if anything — do you read into that?

But I note with interest your caveat — ‘Will O’Shea decide to come back?’ I caught Jeff Hamilton’s piece awhile back that suggested O’Shea might have turned down a contract extension from the Bombers earlier this season.

But winning fixes everything and whatever happens in Regina, I think O’Shea and company live to fight another season.

I think O’Shea was as good as gone if the Bombers had lost. He was the captain of a ship that had been sinking for months. Some of that was attributable to Matt Nichols going down, of course. But I also think that had the Bombers lost in Calgary, O’Shea would have had to wear the late season skid mark, the two 20-point-plus leads his team blew this season and their miserable 2-4 record in games decided by four points or less.

And yes, I agree O’Shea saved his job with what was a very impressive game plan against a Stamps team that seemed to have no answers for the Bombers — on offense or defense — after the first quarter.

I actually like the Bombers chances against the Riders better than I liked their chances against the Stamps — and we all know how that turned out.

With the Avs, the Blue and the Predators in front of them, the Jets will be battling for a wild card spot at best this season.

The Jets got whacked Tuesday night by Colorado. Man, GM Joe Sakic has done a terrific job with the Avs. They are legitimate Cup contenders this season. Even without star forwards Gabriel Landeskog and Mikka Rantanen and defeceman Nikita Zadorov in the lineup, the Avs are rolling along. They seem to have a real good mix of solid veteran players like Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert; spectacular young players like Cale Makar and Sam Girard; and stars like Rantanen and all-world Nathan MacKinnon.

Sound like we’re both picking the Bombers to win Sunday — how about a Winnipeg/Edmonton Grey Cup in Calgary; now, that would be whacky.

It’s shocking sometimes how the CFL has survived despite itself. I think it’s mostly been due to the television stations needing content — oh, and the amazing fans who continue to support this crazy league.

And what is commissioner Randy Ambrosie doing about? He’s pushing an expansion franchise in Halifax and signing partnership agreements with, wait for it, Mexico. How about we stabilize the nine teams we already have.

Throw in the sinking ship that is the BC Lions and the CFL teams in the three biggest cities are all in trouble.

As for Toronto, it might be the most dysfunctional organization in the league, which is saying something when you consider the league has owned and operated the Montreal Alouettes the entire 2019 season.

But the time away from the CFL in the ensuing years obviously did Lapo some good — personally and professionally — and I’m not sure you’ll find a better offensive mind in the game today than him.

I don’t recall too many players shedding any tears at the time when he got punted.

I covered the Bombers the last time Lapo was a head coach and there was a reason he was fired by the Bombers in his first go-around. His offense was terrible and he’d basically lost the room by the time he got canned midway through the 2012 season.

Lapo was the Riders first choice for that job and they only hired Craig Dickenson after the Bombers wouldn’t make Lapo available. That’s obviously worked out well for Dickenson and the Riders, but it could be the Bombers and Lapo who get the last laugh if Winnipeg wins on Sunday.

I was thinking the other day how Lapo would almost certainly be the Riders head coach already if the Bombers had let him interview for the job last winter when Chris Jones quit on Saskatchewan just before the opening of free agency.

Paul Wiecek The Jets were tied for the second wild-card spot the last time I checked and that seems about where I figured they’d be at the start of the season. Remember the U.S. Thanksgiving rule — over the last six seasons, NHL teams holding down a playoff spot on U.S. Thanksgiving have gone on to make the playoffs just under 80 percent of the time. U.S. Thanksgiving is on Nov. 28 this year. As long as Connor Hellebuyck continues to stand on his head the way he has been, I like the Jets chances to be in a playoff spot come the end of the month — and the end of the season. I think the Bombers will play Hamilton in the Grey Cup — and lose. Because that’s what Bomber teams do: Winnipeg has been to the big game five times since the Bombers last won the Grey Cup in 1990 — and lost all five times. A very, very good Hamilton team will run that unfortunate Bombers streak to 0-6.

Steve Lyons The Jets play seven of their next eight games on the road, which will take us to that U.S. Thanksgiving line. Even with Hellebuyck playing the way he has been, I don’t see the Jets holding down that spot then or at the end of the season. There are just way too many question marks with this team: ● They are basically deploying an AHL defense corps; Tucker Poolman is playing in the No. 1 pair with Josh Morrissey and Luca Sbisa is still playing period;

● Blake Wheeler has 10 points in 19 games and shows no sign of snapping out of his season-long funk;

● Patrik Laine has four goals and while I hear he is feeling looser on his stick, he’s not putting the puck in the net;

● Bryan Little is on the shelf and there’s no indication when he will return;

● and, who even knows what’s going to happen next with the Dustin Byfuglien saga. What I will say, is this team has accomplished way more than I thought they would have given those conditions. But that really should be attributed mostly to one player — Hellebuyck. What should be of bigger concern to Jets fans than making the playoffs this season, is what GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has planned to get this team back to being the Cup contenders they were just 18 months ago — or is that even possible?