A warm welcome for Givens

Givens played 60 games between the Rams and Baltimore Ravens, before a failed stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 led him to purse a career in Canada. He made his debut with the Bombers in last week’s 29-28 loss to the Argonauts in Toronto, reeling in four catches for 41 yards, while averaging 22 yards on five kickoff returns.

“I’m not trying to say I’m better than this guy or better than that guy but I set my goals high,” said the 27-year-old, a fourth-round selection by the St. Louis Rams in the 2012 NFL Draft. “I want to lead the team in receiving, I want to be the leader, and I want to be the guy Matt (Nichols) looks to when we need a big play.

Chris Givens has been a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for just five weeks, but already he’s set some lofty goals for himself.

"I look at pressure as a privilege."

It was a good start to his CFL career, one that Givens hopes to build on as he continues to get more comfortable with his teammates and the playbook. He said the Bombers are the closest group he’s ever played with, even if he’s been here for just over a month.

"From the moment I walked in, it’s just been a warm reception, even with the receivers," Givens said.

"There were no egos and all the type of stuff I’ve experienced in the States. You get here and everyone has the same goal in mind and it’s made it that much easier for me and it made it a lot of fun to play ball last weekend."

It didn’t take long for Givens to realize he had a friend in fellow receiver Weston Dressler. Dressler, now in his 10th season in the CFL, has a reputation for taking players under his wing, making sure they’re comfortable with the offence and that they’re ready to perform when called upon.

"We’re together every day, me and Weston," said Givens, adding the two watch film together almost every morning.

"Whenever I have a question, he’s the first guy I go to because he knows the offence just as good as (offensive co-ordinator Paul) LaPolice, I feel like. Sometimes you’re put in situations where you got to follow in order to lead."

Dressler dismissed any credit for his role in aiding Givens, saying he’s glad to help anyone willing to listen.

"I tell Chris I’ll be in the film room at this time watching this or that… and that’s something I always do and if guys join me then great," Dressler said.

"I’m not going to make someone put in extra time or anything like that. Everyone has his own routine. If guys are young or new to this league and are willing to learn, we’re going to be there for them."

Fine, but no suspension: Argonauts linebacker Rico Murray avoided a suspension but was fined by the CFL for his body-slam tackle on Dressler in the second quarter of last week’s game. Murray, holding a vulnerable Dressler in the air during a tackle, finished the play by throwing Dressler head-first into the ground. Murray was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

Harris eyeing real prize: it’s been a storyline all season long, and one that seemed to finally get on the nerves of running back Andrew Harris following Thursday’s practice. With a strong start to the 2017 campaign, Harris has been on pace for most of the year to become the first ever player to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. Those marks seemed makeable until the last two games saw Harris’s numbers dip.

"There has been a lot of talk about that, and I’m not going to try and say it was a distraction or anything," ­Harris said.

"But the biggest focus right now is getting a home playoff game and securing the win this week is the biggest thing on my mind right now."

With 903 rushing yards and 820 receiving yards through 16 games, the 30-year old Winnipegger needs to average 48.5 yards on the ground and 80 through the air in the final two regular-season games to reach the historic mark. More importantly, a Bombers win over the Lions this week could clinch second place in the West. If that happens, the Bombers will likely limit Harris in the final game of the season in Calgary against the Stampeders on Nov. 3, which should make reaching the 1,000-1,000 mark nearly impossible.

Grey Cup sellout: the CFL announced Thursday the 2017 Grey Cup Game at TD Bank Stadium in Ottawa had sold out. One of the smaller stadiums in the CFL, with a regular capacity of 24,000 seats for regular-season games, TD Place will feature temporary seats set up in the east and west end zones to bring the grand total to 36,000 for the Grey Cup.

