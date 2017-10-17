Adams will be out for 'weeks,' slight chance for playoff return, Blue coach says

Any hopes for a speedy return to the Winnipeg lineup by wide receiver Darvin Adams were dashed Tuesday afternoon.
Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea would not share any specifics about Adams' injury (believed to be of the upper-body variety) suffered early in Winnipeg's 26-20 victory over the B.C. Lions Saturday but he did not sound optimistic about the chance that his leading pass-catcher would be back during the regular season.
"Darvin's not going to be available for a number of weeks," said O'Shea following practice at Investors Group Field. "I think the way we're going to do it is when I see he's making some progress rehab-wise I check in with him there and I'll update you from there. But until he shows some progress, there's no point in discussing whether he's available."
Adams was in the midst of a career year with the Blue Bombers. In 15 games, he has 76 receptions for 1,120 yards and seven touchdowns — all career highs.
The Blue Bombers appear destined to host the West Division semifinal on Nov. 12 and O'Shea was asked if Adams might be on track to be available for that game.
"That might be a little early," said O'Shea. "I never want to count him out, though. I know he's going to work hard and given his past (injury) history, he's always become available earlier than expected."
Meanwhile, veteran slotback Weston Dressler pronounced himself fit and ready to play Saturday in Toronto against the Argonauts. O'Shea also reported veteran linebacker Moe Leggett has had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. He already been ruled out for the remainder of 2017.
