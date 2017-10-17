October 17, 2017

Winnipeg
20° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Wind warning in effect

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Adams will be out for 'weeks,' slight chance for playoff return, Blue coach says

Mike Sawatzky By: Mike Sawatzky
Posted: 10/17/2017 3:49 PM | Comments:

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>Winnipeg Blue Bomber Darvin Adams is out with an injury.</p>

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS

Winnipeg Blue Bomber Darvin Adams is out with an injury.

Any hopes for a speedy return to the Winnipeg lineup by wide receiver Darvin Adams were dashed Tuesday afternoon.

Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea would not share any specifics about Adams' injury (believed to be of the upper-body variety) suffered early in Winnipeg's 26-20 victory over the B.C. Lions Saturday but he did not sound optimistic about the chance that his leading pass-catcher would be back during the regular season.

"Darvin's not going to be available for a number of weeks," said O'Shea following practice at Investors Group Field. "I think the way we're going to do it is when I see he's making some progress rehab-wise I check in with him there and I'll update you from there. But until he shows some progress, there's no point in discussing whether he's available."

Adams was in the midst of a career year with the Blue Bombers. In 15 games, he has 76 receptions for 1,120 yards and seven touchdowns — all career highs.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 116 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 116 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Any hopes for a speedy return to the Winnipeg lineup by wide receiver Darvin Adams were dashed Tuesday afternoon.

Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea would not share any specifics about Adams' injury (believed to be of the upper-body variety) suffered early in Winnipeg's 26-20 victory over the B.C. Lions Saturday but he did not sound optimistic about the chance that his leading pass-catcher would be back during the regular season.

"Darvin's not going to be available for a number of weeks," said O'Shea following practice at Investors Group Field. "I think the way we're going to do it is when I see he's making some progress rehab-wise I check in with him there and I'll update you from there. But until he shows some progress, there's no point in discussing whether he's available."

Adams was in the midst of a career year with the Blue Bombers. In 15 games, he has 76 receptions for 1,120 yards and seven touchdowns — all career highs.

The Blue Bombers appear destined to host the West Division semifinal on Nov. 12 and O'Shea was asked if Adams might be on track to be available for that game.

"That might be a little early," said O'Shea. "I never want to count him out, though. I know he's going to work hard and given his past (injury) history, he's always become available earlier than expected."

Meanwhile, veteran slotback Weston Dressler pronounced himself fit and ready to play Saturday in Toronto against the Argonauts. O'Shea also reported veteran linebacker Moe Leggett has had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. He already been ruled out for the remainder of 2017.

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @sawa14

Read more by Mike Sawatzky.

Related Items

Articles

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.

Photo Store