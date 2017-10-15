AHL seeing brand-new Moose

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Lemieux scored once on the power play and added an empty-netter to lead Manitoba to a 4-1 triumph over the Cleveland Monsters at Bell MTS Place on Sunday afternoon. Rookie pro Jansen Harkins, making his season debut, and Connor, with his third in four games, also scored for the hosts, who improved to 2-2-0-0.

Sure, second-year pros such as Jack Roslovic and Kyle Connor are still the offensive engine of the team, but with a wave of fresh talent looking to contribute and better production from returnees such as Brendan Lemieux, the Moose should be better than the bunch that finished seventh of eight teams in the Central Division in 2016-17.

If you factor in the 15 players on the current American Hockey League roster who did not play regularly for the Moose last season last season, it’s pretty clear this squad has undergone a radical facelift.

The Manitoba Moose didn’t just get a makeover for 2017-18.

If you factor in the 15 players on the current American Hockey League roster who did not play regularly for the Moose last season last season, it’s pretty clear this squad has undergone a radical facelift.

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Manitoba Moose Francis Beauvillier attempts the deflection past Cleveland Monsters’ Andre Benoit and goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks during second period AHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

Sure, second-year pros such as Jack Roslovic and Kyle Connor are still the offensive engine of the team, but with a wave of fresh talent looking to contribute and better production from returnees such as Brendan Lemieux, the Moose should be better than the bunch that finished seventh of eight teams in the Central Division in 2016-17.

Lemieux scored once on the power play and added an empty-netter to lead Manitoba to a 4-1 triumph over the Cleveland Monsters at Bell MTS Place on Sunday afternoon. Rookie pro Jansen Harkins, making his season debut, and Connor, with his third in four games, also scored for the hosts, who improved to 2-2-0-0.

"I’m playing a lot more, so there’s more confidence that comes with that," said the 21-year-old Lemieux, who has three goals and five points in four games.

"So, I knew coming into this league what kind of player I could be and I think I’m getting to the direction I want to be. I’m not there yet, but close. Getting closer every day. The speed thing was important and it’s there. And conditioning aspect of things is there, so it feels good to end games with gas in the tank."

The game had some added significance.

With Manitoba’s parent club down a pair of veteran forwards (Winnipeg’s Mathieu Perreault and Adam Lowry are both sidelined with injuries), the press box was filled with members of the Jets’ brain trust. Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice and his entire coaching staff, GM Kevin Cheveldayoff and assistant GM Larry Simmons were all in attendance, considering perhaps which AHL forward might be ripe for recall.

At least eight NHL scouts were also in attendance.

Among the promotion candidates could be Michael Sgarbossa and Buddy Robinson, who both signed one-way contracts with the Jets in the off-season.

The 6-6, 232-pound Robinson, playing on a line with Harkins and Patrice Cormier, made a very good account of himself Sunday. His heady play created a turnover that led to Manitoba’s first goal and he was productive on special teams, helping the Moose kill off all five Cleveland power plays.

"I’m just going day by day here," said the 26-year-old product of Bellmawr, N.J.

"I’m an older guy in this dressing room — I’m trying to lead by example. If the day comes that I’m called up by the Jets, I’m just going to do the same things I’m doing here. I’m going to go in there, have some experience and play as hard as I can on the defensive side and be really responsible.

"I’m a big body and I obviously can use my speed, I’ve been told I can skate pretty well for a big guy... I take a lot of pride in the PK. Our goal wasn’t on the PK, but came at the end of it. I had a little bit of chemistry with Harks and Corms for the whole game."

Robinson’s contributions did not go unnoticed.

"I really liked his game," Moose head coach Pascal Vincent said.

"He’s got a long reach. He’s a smart player. He’s a mistake-free kind of guy. His body positioning, he’s using his body in a good way to defend and he’s got a good stick — he’ll knock some pucks down. He’s got a real good awareness of where he should be on the forecheck. So, when he plays like this, he’s a big plus for our team."

Sgarbossa started the season with two goals and four points in three games. He went pointless Sunday but had a prominent role centring Lemieux and rookie Mason Appleton.

"I don’t think guys are looking for that," said Sgarbossa of the opportunities for being recalled by the NHL.

"I mean, they shouldn’t be because the focus should be on the game. I mean, there are going to be scouts at every game, so you never know when someone’s looking. It’s not just about your own team, it could be other teams as well. It’s always a tryout, especially when you’re in the AHL. You try to get a call-up and make a name for yourself, but when you play on Sundays like that and it’s a 2 o’clock game, scouts tend to go to nice rinks, so that’s a little bit of advice for some young guys."

Eric Comrie was sharp in the Moose net, making 28 saves. Cleveland goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 31 shots.

John Mitchell had the lone goal for the Monsters, who fell to 1-2-0-0.

NOTEWORTHY: Announced three stars were 1. Lemieux; 2. Harkins; and 3. Comrie.

Former Jets defenceman Mark Stuart has signed a one-year deal with Adler Mannheim in Germany. His teammates include goaltender Chet Pickard, a goaltender, and another former Jet, forward Devin Setoguchi.

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.caTwitter: @sawa14

Read more by Mike Sawatzky.