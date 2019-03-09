Hey there, time traveller!

This article was published 09/03/2019 (1259 days ago), so information in it may no longer be current.

The Brandon University Bobcats couldn’t describe how it felt to experience the roar of 1,800 fans at the Healthy Living Centre on Friday night.

But they sure liked how it sounded. Canada West men’s volleyball champions: for the Bobcats, sweeter words have never been spoken.

Brandon product Seth Friesen was quickly swarmed by fans of all ages in what he said is the best moment he’s ever experienced in his hometown. Chelsea Kemp / The Brandon Sun files James Weir and his Brandon Bobcats are Canada West men’s volleyball champions.

“Not in my life. Mason (Metcalf) and Reece (Dixon) were just saying, ‘You don’t get many moments like this in your whole life.’ Just trying to soak everything in,” Friesen said. “So much pride in the community and the school and everything, it’s unbelievable, it’s crazy.

“I can’t describe it.”

Friesen hammered home four of his team-high 16 kills in the fifth set as his Bobcats defeated the three-time defending champion Trinity Western University Spartans 3-2 (25-23, 18-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-12) in the conference final.

It was a battle like nothing BU faced all season: just its second five-setter. Fifth-year James Weir faced the toughest test of anyone. After rolling his ankle late in the second set, he hobbled back onto the court and delivered a four-kill, five-block performance that inspired his group.

Weir passed the credit onto the crowd.

“Incredible atmosphere. So much adrenalin, amazing support. I don’t think I would have been able to keep going if it wasn’t for that,” he said. “It’s pretty tender at the moment, but just happy and so elated we got the job done and found a way.”

BU head coach Grant Wilson’s first word that came to mind?

“Drained,” he said. “That was pretty emotionally exhausting, but it sure was a whole lot of fun.

“I’m not sure I can put it into words. That was a great battle with two great teams. I really feel down the stretch, our guys just kept believing in each other and the fans just kept willing us on, and I’m extremely proud of you guys.”

The Bobcats had 53 kills and 16 errors, hitting a .282 percentage. Led by Eric Loeppky’s match-high 24 kills, the Spartans racked up 68 kills and 28 errors for .278.

tfriesen@brandonsun.com

Twitter: @thomasmfriesen

— Brandon Sun