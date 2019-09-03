Canada cruises in opener

Canada was anything but a gracious host to visitors from Mexico on Tuesday night.

The national men’s volleyball team completely dominated the southern squad at the University of Winnipeg’s Duckworth Centre, posting a victory in straight sets at the 2019 NORCECA Continental Championship — a vital step toward Olympic qualification.

Canada, the sixth-ranked team in the world, defeated 21st-ranked Mexico in a preliminary match on scores of 25-10, 25-17 and 25-15, as Ryan Sclater, Stephen Maar and John Perrin led the way offensively. Sclater registered 13 kills and three blocks, Maar had 10 kills and two blocks, while Perrin added nine kills and two blocks for the bigger, stronger host side.

It was the debut for the Canadians, who, unexpectedly, had Monday night off after Suriname’s sudden withdrawl from the championship. That shaved the field to seven teams.