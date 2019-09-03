Canada cruises in opener

Canada was anything but a gracious host to visitors from Mexico on Tuesday night.
The national men’s volleyball team completely dominated the southern squad at the University of Winnipeg’s Duckworth Centre, posting a victory in straight sets at the 2019 NORCECA Continental Championship — a vital step toward Olympic qualification.
Canada, the sixth-ranked team in the world, defeated 21st-ranked Mexico in a preliminary match on scores of 25-10, 25-17 and 25-15, as Ryan Sclater, Stephen Maar and John Perrin led the way offensively. Sclater registered 13 kills and three blocks, Maar had 10 kills and two blocks, while Perrin added nine kills and two blocks for the bigger, stronger host side.
It was the debut for the Canadians, who, unexpectedly, had Monday night off after Suriname’s sudden withdrawl from the championship. That shaved the field to seven teams.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
Canada was anything but a gracious host to visitors from Mexico on Tuesday night.
The national men’s volleyball team completely dominated the southern squad at the University of Winnipeg’s Duckworth Centre, posting a victory in straight sets at the 2019 NORCECA Continental Championship — a vital step toward Olympic qualification.
Canada, the sixth-ranked team in the world, defeated 21st-ranked Mexico in a preliminary match on scores of 25-10, 25-17 and 25-15, as Ryan Sclater, Stephen Maar and John Perrin led the way offensively. Sclater registered 13 kills and three blocks, Maar had 10 kills and two blocks, while Perrin added nine kills and two blocks for the bigger, stronger host side.
It was the debut for the Canadians, who, unexpectedly, had Monday night off after Suriname’s sudden withdrawl from the championship. That shaved the field to seven teams.
Sclater, a product of New Westminster, B.C., said the scheduling hiccup had no effect on the hosts.
"Having another day to train and get ready was fine. We were ready to just come out firing. We played with a lot of passion," he said. "You have so few chances to play in Canada, so this is exciting for all of us.
"We didn’t give Mexico any easy points. A lot of guys had really low error numbers, which was good to see. And when they started to do some things well, which was making some tough digs, keeping rallies going, we didn’t get rattled by that. We played through long rallies and kept hitting good shots."
Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico are in one pool, while the United States, Cuba, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic are in another.
Want to get a head start on your day?
Get the day’s breaking stories, weather forecast, and more sent straight to your inbox every morning.
Canada faces Puerto Rico, ranked 24th, tonight at 8 p.m. at the Duckworth Centre. The Dominican Republic plays Guatemala at 3 p.m., while the U.S. collides with Cuba at 6 p.m.
The playoff round goes Thursday to Saturday.
Canadian coach Glenn Hoag was pleased with the squad’s opening performance in front of an appreciative crowd.
"The guys played a really focused match. It was bizarre not to play (Monday) but we had a game plan against Mexico and the guys executed well. Obviously, I’m pretty happy," said Hoag, who stuck with Sclater, Perrin, Maar, Brett Walsh, Graham Vigrass, Daniel Jansen VanDoorn for most of the match.
"We’re going to try a couple more guys (against Puerto Rico) and get them into the tournament and, hopefully, reach our goals."
— Jason Bell
Jason Bell Assistant sports editor
Jason Bell wanted to be a lawyer when he was a kid. The movie The Paper Chase got him hooked on the idea of law school and, possibly, falling in love with someone exactly like Lindsay Wagner (before she went all bionic).
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.