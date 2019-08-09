Canada's Kennedy Goss no longer an underdog

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

“I didn’t realize until later how much they helped me in my swimming career,” Goss said between races at the Canadian Swimming Championships at Pan Am Pool Friday afternoon. “They have a lot of advice at the dinner table in whatever way (was needed) and my mom, with her background in sports psychology, definitely helped me going through sport.

Her dad Sandy Goss, a Toronto-area stockbroker, won silver medals as a member of Canada’s 4x100-metre medley relay team at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and the 1988 Seoul Games while her mom, Judy Goss, had the benefit of a college swimming career at Southern Methodist University before turning to a career as a sports psychologist.

At the ripe old age of 22, she has a better understanding of how her parents helped to mould her development.

"My dad, with his experience at the Olympics and at world championships, he did help me with that. They never really pushed me to be into swimming, I just fell in love with it myself."

Kennedy surprised herself by qualifying for Team Canada in Rio, swimming the anchor leg for the 4x200-metre freestyle relay team during morning qualifying.

"Going into 2016, I was kind of an underdog, not really expected to make the team, which helped," Goss said. "Going to trials being the underdog is always easier because you don’t have that many expectations on you. But with that, you also grow. Going into 2020, already being an Olympian will be a little tougher than 2016."

Though she did not swim in the relay final, Goss was happy to play her part.

"It’s difficult, and I mean, it sucks not to be able to swim at night, but you want Team Canada to do the best they can and put the best relay forward and that’s what they did," Goss said.

Goss, who recently finished her fourth and final season of eligibility at Indiana University, is coming off a sparkling performance at the World University Games in Naples, Italy, where she finished fifth in the 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle, seventh in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 200 backstroke.

"I definitely wanted to make the final," said Goss, who graduated in May with a psychology degree and plans to work in mental health counselling when she retires from swimming. "You always want to make the final, but I swam 13 times at (worlds), so it was a tough workload. I was pretty exhausted by the end of it."

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @sawa14