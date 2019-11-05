New On the Home Front newsletter showcases amateur athletes

On Wedneswday, the Free Press launched a brand-new newsletter called On the Home Front.

Written by sports reporter Taylor Allen, OTHF is a weekly newsletter designed to be your go-to source for all things related to amateur sports in Manitoba.

It recognizes accomplishments and interesting tidbits on our amateur athletes and teams, stories on our homegrown talent that you may have missed, a poll question, athletes of the week and thought-provoking content from outside the province that readers may enjoy.

This week’s edition discussed the perfect start to the Canada West basketball season for the Bisons and Wesmen, the Bisons football team’s epic showdown in Calgary, a pair of local football players chosen to play professionally in Mexico and much more. (See a sample of the first issue of the newsletter.)