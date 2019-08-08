Quebec Paralympic swimmer in city for Canadian championships a speed demon who struggled with self-doubt

August 9, 2019

Winnipeg
19° C, Clear

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2019 FP Newspaper Inc.

Winnipeg Free Press

ABOVE THE FOLD
Previous Article Next Article

The freestyle flash

Quebec Paralympic swimmer in city for Canadian championships a speed demon with world records in two events who struggled with self-doubt

By: Devon Shewchuk | Posted: 08/8/2019 7:00 PM | Comments:

It’s early Thursday morning as Aurélie Rivard walks to take her place on the starting blocks at Pan Am Pool.

She’s about to compete in a preliminary event at the Canadian Swim Championships for one of her favourite races, the 50-metre freestyle swim.

The buzzer sounds and Rivard dives in, reaching the other end of the pool in just 28.80 seconds — yet another first-place finish for the 23-year-old Paralympic swimmer.

Get the full story:

Already have an account? Log in here »

Keep reading free:

Already have an account? Log in here »

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Mon to Sat Delivery

Pay

$34.36

per month

  • Includes all benefits of All Access Digital
  • 6-day delivery of our award-winning newspaper
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

It’s early Thursday morning as Aurélie Rivard walks to take her place on the starting blocks at Pan Am Pool.

She’s about to compete in a preliminary event at the Canadian Swim Championships for one of her favourite races, the 50-metre freestyle swim.

The buzzer sounds and Rivard dives in, reaching the other end of the pool in just 28.80 seconds — yet another first-place finish for the 23-year-old Paralympic swimmer.

RUTH BONNEVILLE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>“I’ve always felt so comfortable in the water, in the pool," said Rivard.</p>

RUTH BONNEVILLE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS

“I’ve always felt so comfortable in the water, in the pool," said Rivard.

"I’ve always felt so comfortable in the water, in the pool. The first thing I liked is that I wasn’t different. I was fast as the other kids, even faster — and I was actually quite good at it. That’s the first thing that made me stick to it," said Rivard.

Rivard was born with an impairment to her left hand, but that hasn’t stopped her from becoming one of the most decorated swimmers in Canadian history. At the Rio 2016 Paralympics, she swam away with three gold medals and one silver.

But Rivard’s path to success hasn’t been an easy one, mainly due to her biggest enemy — herself.

"As a younger kid I struggled a lot, put so much pressure on myself. I was very, very anxious. Everybody believed in me except myself; I’d say that was my No. 1 disability," she said.

"I’d tell young Paralympians to not listen to what people say if they don’t believe in you and just let it go. Trust yourself and put in the amount of work you need to achieve your goals. I would’ve avoided myself so much stress if I just believed in myself and what I was able to do as a 13, 14 year old."

The Quebec native began swimming lessons before the age of one. By the time she was 11, she found her way into competitive swimming.

“When I discovered the high-level sport and racing, I loved the challenge. I love to challenge myself, to set myself goals and to work really hard for it and achieve it." — Aurélie Rivard

"When I discovered the high-level sport and racing, I loved the challenge. I love to challenge myself, to set myself goals and to work really hard for it and achieve it. I think it’s the best feeling in the world when you know you worked really hard for something you wanted. I love the pool and I love the athlete life," she said.

Rivard is classified as an S10 swimmer. In all Paralympic events, athletes are classified by their level of disability to make it a fair and even race. Categories 1-10 are for physical disability, while 11 and 13 are for the visually impaired.

The S10 category includes people with minimal disability and is the last category before able-bodied swimmers. Most often, people in this category will have impairments such as a missing hand or fingers, a club foot, a leg missing below the knee or very mild cerebral palsy.

Swimming competitively as an abled-bodied person is challenging enough as is. Paralympic competitors have an added layer of things to think about when they hop into the pool.

RUTH BONNEVILLE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>“My goal every year, every day is to just be myself. It’s to break my personal record, which just happens to be a world record. That’s my goal every year, to be faster than myself, said Rivard.</p>

RUTH BONNEVILLE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS

“My goal every year, every day is to just be myself. It’s to break my personal record, which just happens to be a world record. That’s my goal every year, to be faster than myself, said Rivard.

"If a swimmer has a layer of dry skin on them, it’s going to make them slower. So missing a hand — my entire arm shorter than my right arm, and weaker, it makes a huge difference compared to somebody with two hands…. It’s kind of like if you were swimming with your hand in a fist, or putting a fin on one leg and not the other," said Rivard.

Not only is the 23-year old the fastest women’s Paraylmpic swimmer in recent years – she’s the fastest there’s ever been. Rivard set two world records during her 2018 season. One in the 50m freestyle, the other in the 400m freestyle.

"It’s unreal. It took me years to realize, ‘Oh, I’m the fastest in the world.’ There’s something surreal about it. My time just happens to be the world record. I’m not thinking about it, I’m not focusing on it," she said.

Rivard’s next big challenge will be the World Para Swimming Championships in London in September. It’s the last big competition before Tokyo 2020.

"My goal every year, every day is to just be myself. It’s to break my personal record, which just happens to be a world record. That’s my goal every year, to be faster than myself."

devon.shewchuk@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @devonshewchuk

You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.

ABOVE THE FOLD

Tessa Vanderhart:

Traumatized Gillam, Fox Lake residents get back to life after manhunt

Ashley Lockhart, 16, biked around Gillam Thursday afternoon as things got back to normal for some residents of the small northern Manitoba town.

Kevin Rollason:

Judge finds city, committee in contempt for rejecting developer's Parker Lands proposal

Andrew Marquess one of the landowners of the Parker Lands Fulton Grove development project filed a lawsuit against the city of Winnipeg and several senior administrators. 181016 - Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Dan Lett:

Premier knows his way around blackout law

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks at the podium to the press at the opening of the Waverley underpass at a press conference Tuesday.

Tom Brodbeck:

Kinew's plan dogged by NDP's debt habit

MIKE DEAL / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>NDP Leader Wab Kinew arrives at the Yafa Café on Portage Avenue Thursday morning to release the party's platform for the upcoming provincial election.</p>

John Longhurst:

Pastor urges Winnipeggers to help Kenora's homeless

<p>Peter Bush, pastor of Winnipeg's Westwood Presbyterian Church and convenor of the Winnipeg Presbytery outreach committee, is asking Winnipeggers ">

Eva Wasney:

Mother-daughter duo fulfils dream of opening store full of handmade gifts

Lauren Wittmann (left) and Trish Wittmann are a mother-daughter duo behind Riley Grae, a new gift shop at 729 Corydon Ave. (Ruth Bonneville / Winnipeg Free Press)

Devon Shewchuk:

Quebec Paralympic swimmer in city for Canadian championships a speed demon who struggled with self-doubt

RUTH BONNEVILLE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>“I’ve always felt so comfortable in the water, in the pool,">

Portage Place pause has political motive

MIKE DEAL / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS files</p><p>Winnipeg Centre MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette</p>

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 8, 2019

Adrian Powell:

Crossword for Thursday, Aug. 8

The Back Page